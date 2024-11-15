For the International Volunteer Day 2024, United Nations Volunteers (UNV) demonstrates its commitment to communities and the wellbeing of UN Volunteers across the globe through concrete community volunteer activities carried out with national and UN system partners.

It is simply not possible to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) without including people at all stages, at all levels, and at all times.

Volunteering makes people part of the solutions. Volunteerism lets people and communities participate in their development.

The challenges we face—climate change, conflicts, and social injustices can feel overwhelming. Yet, in these trying moments, the spirit of volunteerism shines brighter than ever. In every corner of the world, volunteers are usually the first to respond. They rise to meet challenges with courage, dedication, and selflessness.

Volunteers create a richer culture of service within their communities. They help bridge the gap between generations and support sustainable development.

Volunteering allows us to work together across generations to achieve the SDGs. Volunteering is an intergenerational cycle.

On International Volunteer Day, we pay tribute to volunteers around the world—Let us recognize their contributions, onsite or online, for every act of service counts.

