Moosa Launches Car Rental Deals on Eid Al Etihad

DUBAI, إمارة دبيّ, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moosa Rent a Car has introduced a range of special packages for Eid Al Etihad, the UAE's newly rebranded National Day celebration. The company aims to offer convenient, flexible, and cost-effective rental options to help residents and tourists make the most of the long weekend.Eid Al Etihad: A Celebration of Unity and HeritageEid Al Etihad, formerly known as UAE National Day, marks the historic unification of the seven emirates. It is a time of national pride, featuring a series of events such as fireworks displays, cultural performances, and family gatherings. During this festive period, many residents and visitors opt to explore the diverse landscapes and attractions across the UAE, making car rentals a preferred choice for comfort and convenience.Moosa Rent a Car's Eid Al Etihad OffersMoosa Rent a Car has designed exclusive deals tailored for travelers seeking to experience the UAE's unique landmarks and vibrant urban skyline. The packages provide a variety of rental options, ranging from economy cars to luxury SUVs, catering to diverse preferences and budgets.Key Features of Moosa's Eid Al Etihad Packages:Unmatched Discounts: Travelers can enjoy significant savings of up to 50% on a wide selection of vehicles, including luxury cars, SUVs, and economy models. The special pricing ensures affordable options without compromising on quality.Flexible Rental Periods: Dubai Rent a Car offers a range of rental durations, including daily, weekly, and monthly packages. Additionally, airport transfer services are available across the UAE, providing added convenience for travelers.Complimentary Add-ons: Customers can access additional features such as GPS navigation systems and child safety seats at no extra cost. Selected packages also include free mileage allowances, ideal for those planning road trips beyond city limits.Moosa Rent a Car: Prioritizing Customer Experience and SafetyMoosa Rent a Car is recognized for its wide vehicle selection and commitment to customer satisfaction. The fleet includes a diverse array of vehicles suitable for city drives and long-distance road trips, ensuring that every travel requirement is met. Each vehicle undergoes thorough servicing and cleaning before being handed over, providing customers with peace of mind during their journey.Highlights of Moosa's Services:Comprehensive Vehicle Range: From compact cars ideal for city use to spacious SUVs designed for family outings, Moosa Rent a Car's fleet accommodates different group sizes and travel needs.Reliable Customer Support: Moosa is known for its responsive customer service, with representatives available to assist with bookings and inquiries. The streamlined booking process and quick check-ins contribute to a hassle-free rental experience.Commitment to Safety and Comfort: All vehicles are maintained to the highest standards of safety and cleanliness, ensuring a comfortable experience for every customer.Exploring the UAE During Eid Al EtihadEid Al Etihad presents an excellent opportunity to discover the UAE's diverse attractions. Moosa Rent a Car encourages travelers to take advantage of the long weekend by planning road trips to popular destinations:Abu Dhabi’s Iconic Landmarks: Visit Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and enjoy a scenic drive along the Corniche.Dubai’s Cultural Events: Explore major attractions like Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa or attend local Eid events.Desert Adventures: Experience the tranquility of the UAE's deserts with activities like dune bashing and sunset drives.Northern Emirates Exploration: Head to Fujairah or Ras Al Khaimah for breathtaking mountain and beach views.How to Reserve Moosa’s Eid Al Etihad DealsBooking a rental vehicle with Moosa Rent a Car is straightforward. Customers can reserve their preferred vehicle through the company’s website, by calling the customer service team, or by visiting any Moosa branch in person. The flexible options and special offers aim to enhance the travel experience during the Eid Al Etihad celebrations.About Moosa Rent a CarMoosa Rent a Car is a trusted car rental company in the UAE, offering a diverse fleet and exceptional service standards. The company focuses on providing convenient, flexible, and affordable solutions for both residents and visitors, ensuring a memorable and enjoyable travel experience.

