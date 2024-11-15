Gauteng Government rolls out CBD Friday clean-up activity in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, 15 Nov
The Gauteng Provincial Government, in partnership with the City of Joburg Metropolitan Municipality and civil movement Jozi My Jozi to clean up the streets of Hillbrow as part of the Central Business District Revitalization programme.
Launched on 30 August 2024, the multi-stakeholder programme aims at rejuvenating the Johannesburg CBD as part of a broader plan to tackle grime and crime in CBDs across Gauteng. This initiative focuses on enhancing lighting, security, and cleanliness within the CBDand aims to improve the condition of Johannesburg and other CBD’s across the province to attract investment.
Details for activities are as follows:
Date: Friday, 15 November 2024
Time: 09H00
Venue: Hillbrow Police Station
For media enquiries, contact
Sizwe Phamla, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi
Cell: 060 975 6794
E-mail: Sizwe.Pamla@gauteng.gov.za
Theo Nkonki, Spokesperson for Gauteng MEC for Infrastructure Development and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Jacob Mamabolo
Cell: 0827196404
E-mail: theo.nkonki@gauteng.gov.za
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.