Gauteng Government rolls out CBD Friday clean-up activity in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, 15 Nov

The Gauteng Provincial Government, in partnership with the City of Joburg Metropolitan Municipality and civil movement Jozi My Jozi to clean up the streets of Hillbrow as part of the Central Business District Revitalization programme.

Launched on 30 August 2024, the multi-stakeholder programme aims at rejuvenating the Johannesburg CBD as part of a broader plan to tackle grime and crime in CBDs across Gauteng. This initiative focuses on enhancing lighting, security, and cleanliness within the CBDand aims to improve the condition of Johannesburg and other CBD’s across the province to attract investment.

Details for activities are as follows:

Date: Friday, 15 November 2024

Time: 09H00

Venue: Hillbrow Police Station

For media enquiries, contact

Sizwe Phamla, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi

Cell: 060 975 6794

E-mail: Sizwe.Pamla@gauteng.gov.za

Theo Nkonki, Spokesperson for Gauteng MEC for Infrastructure Development and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Jacob Mamabolo

Cell: 0827196404

E-mail: theo.nkonki@gauteng.gov.za