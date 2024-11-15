Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi engages with social housing institutions, 15 Nov

Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi will tomorrow, Friday, 15 November 2024, engage with Social Housing Institutions (SHIs) organisations to optimize their performance in the delivery of affordable rental accommodation.

The objective of this engagement is to provide a comprehensive analysis of the current state of the sector, examine factors contributing to challenges affecting the delivery and management of units, and explore possible solutions to address the latter, thus enhancing the overall effectiveness of the social housing sector.

Minister Kubayi also aims to highlight the successes of well-performing SHIs, share best practices, and foster stronger collaboration among stakeholders.

Through this engagement, Minister Kubayi seeks to establish clear expectations from all stakeholders involved and define performance metrics and accountability frameworks to ensure sustainable development.

Minister Kubayi will also use this engagement to rally stakeholders to partner with the government in its quest to improve the delivery of affordable and quality rental accommodation for low-to-medium-income households, ultimately contributing to the government's vision of providing sustainable human settlements for all.

SHIs are non-profit companies that deliver social housing units for the Social Housing Regulatory Authority (SHRA), an entity of the Department of Human Settlements.

SHRA regulates and accredits SHIs so that they can access grants and participate in the sector.

