Minister Pemmy Majodina launches phase 1 of Klipdrift potable water treatment plant for Hammanskraal, 16 Nov

As part of government’s ongoing efforts to ensure access to safe drinking water and uninterrupted water supply to the people of Hammanskraal, Minister of Water and Sanitation, Pemmy Majodina, accompanied by Deputy Ministers, David Mahlobo and Sello Seitlholo, will on Saturday, 16 November 2024, launch phase 1 of the Klipdrift Package Plant.

This launch follows the Ministerial visit that took place in August, where the Ministry of Water and Sanitation received an update report on the work done on the Klipdrift potable Water Treatment Works project.

In order to improve drinking water provision to the residents of Hammanskraal, the Department of Water and Sanitation last year allocated R758 million for the upgrading of the 40 megalitres (m/l) per day Klipdrift Water Treatment Plant by constructing 50 ml/d per day package plant to provide additional water into the existing bulk water infrastructure. This additional 50 ml/d will bring the total capacity to 92 ml/d once concluded.

The potable water treatment plant is being implemented in four phases. The current completed phase will bring in 12.5 megalitres of potable water into the bulk supply scheme.

The Hammanskraal community has experienced continuous water supply challenges which necessitated intervention by the Department of Water and Sanitation. The first package plant will supply water to parts of parts of Mandela Village, Marokolong, Ramotse, Kekana Gardens, Kudube Unit 9 and Babelegi Industrial and Bridgeview informal settlement.

The next phases of the project will continue into 2025. Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Saturday, 16 November 2024

Venue: Klipdrift Package Plant, Mandela Village, Hammanskraal

Time: 10:00

