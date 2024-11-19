TapClicks Announces New Push Connector for Microsoft Invest

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leader in Smart Marketing solutions, today announced the launch of its latest Push Connector: Microsoft Invest (formerly known as Xandr Invest). This new integration simplifies and automates the process of creating and managing campaigns on Microsoft Invest, offering clients a more efficient and streamlined approach.

Push Connectors are native connectors which automatically "push" campaign data directly to and from the TapOrders OMS (Order Management System) when a campaign is executed. They improve efficiencies in the order trafficking process, eliminate duplication and human error, and speed campaign fulfillment. This new connector offers seamless management for Microsoft Invest campaigns, ensuring consistent data across all marketing channels and significantly enhancing the capabilities of TapOrders and TapWorkflow.

Microsoft Invest is a comprehensive advertising technology platform that provides solutions for managing and optimizing digital advertising campaigns. It offers a suite of tools designed to streamline the campaign creation process, enhance targeting precision, and improve overall campaign performance. With Microsoft Invest, businesses gain access to advanced features for automating and managing their advertising efforts, for more efficient and effective digital marketing strategies.

The combination of the TapClicks Smart Marketing platform and the Microsoft Invest Push Connector offers:

• Streamlined Campaign Management: This integration automates and simplifies the process of creating and managing advertising campaigns, reducing manual effort and errors. TapClicks Push Connectors enable TapOrders and TapWorkflow customers to take advantage of automation to trigger the push to various platforms.

• Enhanced Data Synchronization: Real-time synchronization between TapClicks and Microsoft Invest ensures that campaign data, including performance metrics and booking details, is consistently up-to-date and accurate. With its real-time data push, clients can spend their time on strategies, rather than tedious, manual campaign updates across various platforms.

"Microsoft Invest lets clients set up managed media buys and auction-based buys using a unique interface, so they can easily create and monitor insertion orders, line item delivery, and performance," said Chel Heler, Chief Growth Officer at TapClicks. "This integration with TapClicks’ Smart Marketing platform spans the buy and sell side, providing a complete view of marketing performance for smarter, faster optimization decisions."

The Microsoft Invest Push Connector is available now, worldwide. This latest addition to the TapClicks ecosystem underscores the company's commitment to providing innovative solutions that accelerate marketing operations, increase marketing ROI, and drive better business outcomes.

About Microsoft Invest:

Microsoft Invest is a strategic buying platform built for the needs of today’s advertisers looking to invest in upper-funnel buying and drive business results. Microsoft Invest brings power, high performance, and an end-to-end approach to advertising technology, with a commitment to buyer success. Please see https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/xandr/invest/about-invest.

About TapClicks:

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform that includes over 10,000 MarTech / AdTech Connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting, and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow, and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.

