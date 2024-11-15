Submit Release
Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Glades, Hamilton, Highlands, Okeechobee and Palm Beach Counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – FEMA has opened Disaster Recovery Centers in Glades, Hamilton, Highlands, Okeechobee and Palm Beach counties to provide one-on-one help to Floridians affected by Hurricanes Milton, Helene and Debby.  

Survivors do not need to visit a center to apply for assistance. Survivors are encouraged to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by downloading the FEMA App. FEMA does not distribute cash at Disaster Recovery Centers. 

Center locations:

Glades County
Glades County Health Department 
1021 Health Park Drive
Moore Haven, FL 33471
Hours: 8 a.m.–6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday

Hamilton County (Mobile)
Central Hamilton Elementary
553 Chan Bridge Drive
Jasper, FL 32052
Hours: 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday-Sunday

Highlands County
Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center 
4509 George Blvd.
Sebring, FL 33875
Hours: 9 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday-Sunday

Okeechobee County
Okeechobee County Public Library
206 SW 16th St.
Okeechobee, FL 34974
Hours: 10:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

Palm Beach (Mobile)
Town of Loxahatchee Groves
13901 Southern Blvd. 
Loxahatchee Groves, FL 33470
Hours: 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday through Nov. 15, 2024. 

When centers move to new locations, details will be provided to the public. 

To find other center locations go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. 

Homeowners and renters are encouraged to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by using the FEMA App. You may also apply by phone at 800-621-3362. Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information about Hurricane Milton recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4834. For Hurricane Helene recovery information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4828. For Hurricane Debby recovery information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

