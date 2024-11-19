Deep Bio and PathAI Collaborate to Drive AI-Powered Innovations in Digital Pathology

– Integrating Deep Bio’s DeepDx Prostate Algorithm into PathAI’s AISight IMS Platform

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deep Bio, a leader in artificial intelligence for digital pathology, announced a collaboration to integrate its prostate cancer analysis solution, DeepDx Prostate, with PathAI’s AISight 1 Image Management System (IMS). This collaboration combines Deep Bio’s clinically validated AI technology with PathAI’s advanced digital pathology platform, expanding access to powerful diagnostic tools for prostate cancer.DeepDx Prostate, which is CE-marked and clinically validated, provides AI-supported diagnostics for prostate cancer by analyzing digitized slide images of Hematoxylin & Eosin (H&E) stained prostate specimens. The software classifies each lesion by histological type or risk grade, measures lesion size, and generates metrics crucial for cancer diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment planning, including lesion type proportions and overall tissue lesion ratios.PathAI, the developer of the AISight IMS platform, is a pioneering provider of AI-powered research tools and services for pathology, working with leading life sciences companies, laboratories, and researchers to advance precision medicine. AISight is a complete solution for primary diagnosis, centralizing case and image management in a cloud-native, intelligent platform. It provides pathologists with an intuitive way to view, interpret, share, and manage whole slide images, enhancing both confidence and efficiency in diagnostic workflows. Ideal for clinical settings of all sizes—from individual labs to large hospital networks—AISight is utilized by premier laboratories and research centers globally to streamline digital pathology workflows and AI applications, serving as a central hub equipped with top-tier AI tools for multiple histopathology applications.“We are thrilled to integrate DeepDx Prostate with PathAI’s AISight IMS platform,” said Deep Bio CEO Sun Woo Kim. “This collaboration allows broader access to our AI-driven diagnostic tools, and we aim to transform prostate cancer diagnostics by empowering clinicians with advanced tools to guide treatment decisions.”"We are excited to welcome Deep Bio’s DeepDx Prostate algorithm into the AISight platform," said Andy Beck, CEO of PathAI. "This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to equipping pathologists with cutting-edge tools that enhance precision and increase workflow efficiency. By expanding the reach of advanced AI solutions, we continue to make meaningful strides in improving patient outcomes and transforming digital pathology on a global scale."Leveraging PathAI’s rapidly growing install base of AISight users, through this integration, DeepDx Prostate will reach a wider range of clinicians and patients across North America and Europe, providing access to leading-edge diagnostic tools for prostate cancer. This collaboration marks a pivotal step toward Deep Bio’s vision of advancing AI-powered cancer diagnostics on a global scale.About Deep BioDeep Bio is a pioneer in AI-powered pathology, transforming cancer diagnostics with innovative solutions that support pathologists in delivering precise and efficient care. Its flagship product, DeepDx Prostate, is a CE-IVD-marked diagnostic aid extensively vetted through studies of over 700,000 U.S. biopsy specimens. Offering tools for cancer detection, Gleason scoring, and gland-level tumor analysis, DeepDx Prostate enhances diagnostic accuracy while streamlining pathology workflows. Deep Bio's commitment to advancing digital pathology is driven by collaboration and a dedication to improving patient outcomesNote: AISight is for Research Use Only in the US; AISight Dx is CE-IVDR in Europe and UKCA in UK

