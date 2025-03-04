Transforming Cancer Detection: Deep Bio's AI Research Featured at USCAP Annual Meeting

Insights into AI-Enhanced Diagnostic Tools for Prostate, Breast, and Lung Cancers

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deep Bio , a leader in AI-driven cancer diagnostics, is excited to announce its participation in the 114th United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) Annual Meeting, taking place from March 22 to March 27, 2025, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. The company will showcase key research findings through one platform presentation and two poster sessions, highlighting Deep Bio’s advancements in using AI to enhance diagnostic accuracy and support pathologists in clinical decision-making.Research Highlights at USCAP:1.Platform Presentation (Abstract #2253):1)Title: Expansion of AI in Prostate Diagnostics: From Cancer to Atypical Large Glandular Proliferation2)Date & Time: Monday, March 24, 2025, 8:15 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.3)Presenting Author: Joonyoung Cho4)Overview: This study explores an AI model extending beyond prostate cancer detection to identify atypical large glandular proliferations and perineural invasion. (The study presents a multiple instance learning (MIL) approach to refine diagnostic insights while minimizing computational overhead and annotation requirements).2.Poster Presentation (Abstract #2257):1)Title: Improving Breast Lesion Classification Performance Using Nuclei Information2)Poster Board #: 353)Date & Time: Tuesday, March 25, 2025, 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.4)Overview: This research examines how leveraging nuclear features within AI models can optimize breast lesion classification.3.Poster Presentation (Abstract #1011):1)Title: A Deep Learning-Based IHC Tumor Cellular Membranous Staining Analysis for PD-L1 Assessment in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer2)Poster Board #: 2153)Date & Time: Wednesday, March 26, 2025, 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.4)Overview: This study introduces a deep learning approach for assessing PD-L1 expression in non-small cell lung cancer using immunohistochemistry (IHC) staining patterns. The model is designed to support consistent tumor proportion score (TPS) evaluation and improves clinical interpretation."We are honored to share our latest research at USCAP 2025 ," said Sun Woo Kim, CEO of Deep Bio. "Our studies demonstrate the significant strides we've made in applying AI to pathology, aiming to improve diagnostic precision and prediction of patient outcomes across various cancer types."Following USCAP, Deep Bio will also present new research at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025, which will be held from April 25 to April 30 in Chicago, Illinois.For more information about Deep Bio's presentations at USCAP 2025, please visit https://2025am.uscap.org/ or schedule a meeting at booth# 511.About Deep BioFounded in 2015, Deep Bio Inc. develops AI-powered solutions for cancer pathology diagnostics, utilizing advanced deep learning technologies to enhance diagnostic precision and pathologist efficiency. The company specializes in in-vitro diagnostic medical device software (IVD SaMD) that integrates data-driven insights to support clinical decision-making.Deep Bio’s flagship AI solution, DeepDx Prostate, marked with European CE-IVD, processes Whole Slide Images (WSI) to identify and segment cancerous lesions accurately. The software provides comprehensive classification by Gleason pattern, precise tumor localization, and critical metrics such as Gleason score quantification and tumor volume assessment, essential for diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment planning.This AI technology enables detailed analysis and reporting, supporting healthcare professionals with precise diagnostic insights. In 2024, Deep Bio was recognized for its innovation with the CES Innovation Award. The company remains committed to transforming pathology workflows and improving patient outcomes worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.