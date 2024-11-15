Attorney General Ford and GNCU President and CEO Danny DeLaRosa to Hold Webinar on Cybersecurity Awareness

Carson City, NV – Attorney General Aaron D. Ford and Greater Nevada Credit Union President and CEO Danny DeLaRosa will hold a webinar to discuss cybersecurity protections and current scam trends as Cybersecurity Awareness Month comes to a close. Details of the press conference are as follows:

WHO: Attorney General Aaron D. Ford, Greater Nevada Credit Union President and CEO Danny DeLaRosa

WHAT: A virtual press call to discuss cybersecurity awareness issues and current trends in scams and consumer protection

WHERE: A link to a Lifesize virtual call will be shared upon RSVP.

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m.

NOTES: Please RSVP to Communications Director John Sadler at jsadler@ag.nv.gov.

