Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,742 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,574 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Ford and GNCU President and CEO Danny DeLaRosa to Hold Webinar on Cybersecurity Awareness

Carson City, NV – Attorney General Aaron D. Ford and Greater Nevada Credit Union President and CEO Danny DeLaRosa will hold a webinar to discuss cybersecurity protections and current scam trends as Cybersecurity Awareness Month comes to a close. Details of the press conference are as follows:

WHO: Attorney General Aaron D. Ford, Greater Nevada Credit Union President and CEO Danny DeLaRosa

WHAT: A virtual press call to discuss cybersecurity awareness issues and current trends in scams and consumer protection

WHERE: A link to a Lifesize virtual call will be shared upon RSVP.

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m.

NOTES: Please RSVP to Communications Director John Sadler at jsadler@ag.nv.gov.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Ford and GNCU President and CEO Danny DeLaRosa to Hold Webinar on Cybersecurity Awareness

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more