Attorney General Ford Releases Comment on the Voluntary Dismissals of Frivolous Voter Maintenance Lawsuits

Carson City, NV — Today, Attorney General Aaron Ford released the following comment after the announcement that three lawsuits challenging Nevada’s voter roll maintenance lawsuits were being voluntarily dismissed.

"While my office was fully ready to defeat these lawsuits in court, I am pleased that they are being voluntarily dismissed. These frivolous lawsuits are both a waste of time and an assault on Nevadans' democratic rights," said AG Ford. "State and federal law prevent vigilante voter roll maintenance this close to Election Day. I will continue to stand up for Nevada's safe and secure elections and to work closely with Secretary of State Aguilar to ensure the voices of Nevada voters are heard this election.”

Review a file-stamped copy of the office's opposition to the now-dismissed Washoe County lawsuit.

