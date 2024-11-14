S. 3757, Congenital Heart Futures Reauthorization Act of 2024

S. 3757 would reauthorize and expand activities administered by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) related to research, surveillance, and awareness of congenital heart disease. The bill would authorize the appropriation of $10 million annually over the 2025-2029 period for those activities, which include convening a workshop to identify research gaps, assess workforce capacity, and foster collaboration among federal agencies and other entities. The bill also would require HHS to report to the Congress, within three years of enactment, on its strategy to advance research and address workforce shortages. In 2024, the Congress appropriated $8 million for those activities.

Based on historical spending patterns for those activities and assuming appropriation of the authorized amounts, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $43 million over the 2025-2029 period and $7 million after 2029.