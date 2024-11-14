Attorney General Bonta: Operation Royal Flush Dubbed a Success with 77 Arrests, 32 Guns Seized and Three Homicides Solved

FRESNO – California Attorney General Bonta together with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies today announced the results of Operation Royal Flush. The focus of the operation was to reduce the ongoing violent crime plaguing communities in Kings County and to solve several homicides believed to have been committed by criminal street gang members. This joint operation began in September of 2024 and to date, 77 arrests have been made, 32 firearms have been seized, 52 search warrants have been served, 77 arrest warrants have been served and 8 violent crimes have been prevented.

“Throughout the state, the California Department of Justice and our allied partners are working together to prevent violent crime carried out by criminal street gangs in our communities,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Our joint efforts up and down the Golden State have led to hundreds of arrests, the solving of numerous homicides, and the confiscation of thousands of firearms, a staggering amount of drugs, and a sizable amount of cash. These actions serve as a powerful reminder that we stand firm against violent crime in our state. I extend my gratitude to our teams and law enforcement partners statewide. Their crucial and challenging work is saving countless lives.”

In the summer of 2023, Kings County Major Crimes Task Force (KCMCTF) agents noticed an increasing number of gang-related violent crimes being committed in Kings County. Members of the task force began investigating these crimes and saw almost daily acts of violence were being committed by Norteño criminal street gang members in various jurisdictions throughout the county. In July of 2024, the KCMCTF requested assistance from the California Department of Justice’s Special Operations Unit (SOU) with an investigation into numerous violent crimes.

During the thorough investigation, sufficient evidence was gathered to arrest and charge 14 suspects for their involvement in three homicides that occurred in Avenal, Corcoran, and Kettleman City. Two of the homicide victims were targeted attacks by the Norteño gang and the third victim was a bystander who lost their life in a random act of gang violence.

This joint operation was led by the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force and the California Department of Justice’s Special Operations Unit, and supported by the California Department of Justice’s High Impact Investigation Team-Central Valley High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation, California Highway Patrol, Corcoran Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Kings County District Attorney’s Office, Kings County Sheriff’s Office, Kings County Probation Department, and Lemoore Police Department.

The California Department of Justice is hiring. Visit oag.ca.gov/careers to view available positions and learn how you can help DOJ protect the health, well-being, and public safety of Californians.