Governor Abbott Announces The Colony Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, November 14 - November 14, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of The Colony has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“Congratulations to the City of The Colony on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities certified by the Texas Music Office work tirelessly to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. In fact, with support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates more than $26 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to build a bigger, better Texas.”

“The Colony’s designation as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community is a remarkable accomplishment that speaks to Texas' dedication to fostering vibrant, creative spaces,” said Senator Tan Parker. “As the home of Grandscape, a beacon for economic development and entertainment, The Colony continues to cultivate a strong sense of community and opportunity. I congratulate everyone involved in this deserving honor and look forward to seeing Texas’ cultural legacy continue to inspire and unite us."

“Texas is rich in music heritage, and I’m proud of the work The Colony has done to build upon this heritage, earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Senator Drew Springer. “The official designation will have a positive impact on both our community and the state. This accomplishment underscores our region's deep cultural roots and dedication to supporting the arts, which are vital not only for community enrichment but also for economic development.”

“Congratulations to The Colony on earning this designation as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Representative Jared Patterson. “The Colony is a vibrant destination in House District 106 for music, entertainment, and economic development.”

“The Colony has become the 66th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community in our great state,” said Representative Kronda Thimesch. “This is a big win for our local economy and a great way to celebrate Texas' deep musical roots. By growing our music scene, we're not only keeping our unique traditions alive but also creating jobs and drawing more business to our area. It’s a perfect example of how supporting the arts can help build a thriving, prosperous community. I couldn’t be more proud of The Colony for earning this designation.”

“We proudly celebrate The Colony's commitment to the arts and the cultural traditions of our great state by earning this important designation,” said Mayor Richard Boyer. “By joining the Texas Music Office’s network of over 65 Music Friendly Texas Certified Communities, we take our vibrant music scene to the next level as a destination for musical talent and community connection.”

“This designation as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community reflects our city's cultural spirit and unity fostered through music,” said The Colony City Manager Troy Powell. “From annual events like Liberty by the Lake to the robust schedule of free concerts throughout the year on the lawn at Grandscape, plus the exciting schedule at Lava Cantina, The Colony is creating memorable, uplifting experiences for citizens and visitors to share.”

"Earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation from the State will further establish The Colony and Grandscape as a top destination for entertainment, boost our local economy, and continue to expand the quality of life for our residents," said The Colony Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Keri Samford. "We’re excited to be able to enrich our local music scene as an involved partner of the Texas Music Office’s network.”

The Colony is the 66th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is the first and longest-running state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. Since 2016, TMO has operated the first and only statewide Music Friendly Community Program in the nation, with an extensive network of more than 65 certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state. The TMO also serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.