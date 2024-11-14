Governor Cooper Announces Over $14 Million Donated to North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund for Helene Recovery

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced over $14 million has been donated to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund since Hurricane Helene devastated Western North Carolina earlier this fall. Help has poured into the state from across the country and around the world, including in the form of monetary donations to the relief fund that are already supporting nonprofits working to meet the immediate needs of storm victims.

“The road to recovery from Hurricane Helene is steep and challenging, but North Carolina is determined to succeed and every one of these donations helps,” Governor Cooper said. “We are heartened to see so many people continuing to support Western North Carolina and we are deeply grateful for each dollar donated.”

Donations have funded grants totaling $841,606 to 86 organizations working in 29 storm-impacted counties. Nonprofits working in western North Carolina are encouraged to apply today with United Way of North Carolina for immediate needs grants. Once immediate needs grant requests are fulfilled, remaining funds will support long-term recovery grants through the North Carolina Community Foundation.

Support From Near and Far

Since Governor Cooper activated it following the storm, North Carolina’s Disaster Relief Fund has received donations from people in all 50 states as well as other countries including Canada, Great Britain and Taiwan. Schoolchildren and churches have taken up collections to donate. Corporations and foundations have also stepped up to give. Several large dollar donors chose to remain anonymous.

Many individual donors included personal notes with messages of hope and resilience as well as fond memories of North Carolina and its people.

“Please accept this donation as a sign that other Americans outside of your beautiful state have heard of the devastation and sincerely want to reach out to help,” wrote a woman from Pasadena, CA.

A church in Indiana said in its note, “While our contribution is a mere drop in the bucket of what will be needed to recover from this catastrophic natural event, we know many drops will fill that bucket.”

“I’ve been to your beautiful community for work,” wrote another donor. “The area was beautiful and the people so kind and welcoming.”

How Donations Help

United Way of North Carolina is the fiscal agent for the NC Disaster Relief Fund and is using donations to provide grants and reimbursement to nonprofits working in communities hit hard by the storm. Donations made to the NC Disaster Relief Fund are going to nonprofits to meet the immediate needs of storm victims such as food and water, cleaning products and other emergency supplies.

“Nonprofits play a crucial role in disaster response and recovery, demonstrating their ability to adapt swiftly to the evolving needs of communities. The grants provided through the NC Disaster Relief Fund have been vital in delivering emergency assistance to those in need and instilling hope for the rebuilding of their communities,” stated Brittany Pruitt Fletcher, CEO of United Way of North Carolina.

Already, donations have funded grants totaling $841,606 to 86 organizations working in 29 counties, with more grants going out each week.

“We are deeply grateful to be a recipient of the NC Governor's Relief Fund which has allowed us to rapidly respond to the nutritional needs of our neighbors impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Helene," said Chasity Poteat Rice, CEO/Founder of C2Life Foundation. "We were able to utilize the relief dollars to purchase, package & distribute shelf stable meals kits to Burke, McDowell, Burke and Yancey counties. As power is being restored, we stand ready to ship "heat & eat" meals as we know relief efforts aren't a sprint, but rather a marathon. Until our food systems are restored, our neighbors will need access to healthy, nutritious meals.”

Eligible non-profits can seek grants of up to $10,000 from the NC Disaster Relief Fund for efforts to meet immediate storm recovery needs. Visit the United Way’s website to apply for a grant or see a complete list of organizations that have received grants.

Once the need for immediate grants is met, the North Carolina Community Foundation’s affiliate foundations and statewide grants committee will work to ensure that all remaining donations are distributed as grants for long-term recovery from Hurricane Helene.

How to Donate

To donate to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund, visit nc.gov/donate or mail checks to:

NC Disaster Relief Fund, 20312 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-0312.

Or NC Disaster Relief Fund, c/o United Way of NC, 1130 Kildaire Farm Road, Suite 100, Cary NC 27511.

Donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.

