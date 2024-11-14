Governor Cooper Announces Superior Court Appointment

Today, Governor Roy Cooper appointed Judge Roy Wijewickrama to serve as Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 43B, serving Haywood and Jackson counties. Wijewickrama will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Brad Letts.

“Judge Wijewickrama has the experience, legal ability and deep knowledge of Haywood and Jackson Counties to be an excellent Superior Court Judge there,” said Governor Cooper. “I am grateful for his willingness to step up and continue serving his community in this way.”

Wijewickrama currently serves as Chief District Court Judge in Judicial District 43. Previously, Wijewickrama served as a District Court Judge in Judicial District 43 and Tribal Prosecutor for the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians. Wijewickrama received his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from North Carolina State University and his Juris Doctorate from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.

###