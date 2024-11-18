List For 1 Percent Realty, a leading real estate company, launches its Innovative Listing services into New Jersey MLS

List For 1 Percent Realty

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- List For 1 Percent Realty , a leader in the Real Estate Brokerage field known for its 1% Commission Listing Fee, is excited to announce the launch of its latest Listing Service into NJMLS serving Bergen County, Essex, County, Passaic County, and Hudson County New Jersey.Ronnie Glomb, Broker of Record for List For 1 Percent Realty, stated, "We are committed to making professional full-service real estate services more accessible and affordable to sellers, builders, FSBO sellers, investors, and buyers in New Jersey. With over a thousand satisfied sellers, our unique List For 1 Percent Listing Service has saved them thousands of dollars in fees. Our team of skilled professionals offers a comprehensive suite of services, including customized property searches, thorough market analysis, strategic pricing guidance, innovative marketing campaigns, and expert negotiation strategies."List For 1 Percent Realty believes that listing your home for the standard 6% fee other real estate brokerages charge is unnecessary and is no longer in the seller's best interest. Most people assume that you get less by paying less, when in fact, with List For 1 Percent Realty, it's the opposite. "Our clients are frustrated with the value proposition other real estate agents present, which doesn't warrant the excessive fees they charge" says Ronnie Glomb.Real Trends has named Ronnie GLomb a leading Real Estate Broker in New Jersey for over 10 years. He ranks in the Top 100 nationwide and is recognized as one of the country's most influential Real Estate Brokers.For media inquiries, please contact:Name: Ronnie GlombEmail: askme@ListFor1PercentRealty.comOrganization: List For 1 Percent RealtyAddress: 5 Maple Ave, Morristown NJ 07960Website: https://listfor1percentrealty.com

