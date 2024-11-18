BoomID, a Leader in Biometric Identity Verification Solutions, Announces Appointment of Anthony M. Carter as Advisor

BoomID’s innovative use of palm-based biometric technology is creating a real impact, and I look forward to contributing to the company’s success as it sets new standards for identity verification.” — Anthony M. Carter

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TLA Innovation, Inc., operating as BoomID, a leader in biometric identity verification solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony M. Carter as Advisor. This strategic move comes as BoomID continues to innovate and expand its biometric offerings, particularly in the areas of palm-based identity verification, and aims to strengthen its leadership team as the company grows its presence across key industries.Anthony M. Carter’s exceptional career and extensive experience in domestic anti-terrorism, crisis and risk management, threat assessments, cybersecurity, disorder control, inter-agency coordination, large event planning, data governance, and public policy bring world class expertise to BoomID’s public service practice. Mr. Carter is currently a Senior Advisor to AlphaMille, a global technology advisory and consulting firm.Anthony Carter brings over 30 years of experience in public safety, which is highlighted by his 27-year tenure with the NYPD, where he led operational intelligence efforts for high-profile events and critical incidents. He has held senior leadership roles, including Deputy Police Commissioner for Suffolk County, overseeing a $450 million budget, and Head of Administration for the Village of Southampton, where he managed public safety, emergency response programs, and the Village’s cybersecurity program. A graduate of the Naval Postgraduate School with a Master’s in Homeland Security, Carter studied biometric technologies and has published work in the field. He also has specialized training in crisis management, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, domestic terrorism, and large-event planning."Anthony Carter’s extensive background in technology innovation and digital strategy will be instrumental as we continue to scale BoomID’s solutions,” said Benjamin Massin, CEO of TLA Innovation, Inc. “His insight and experience will help guide our efforts to enhance the security and efficiency of our biometric offerings. We are excited to have him join the team as we continue to expand our reach and impact.”As Senior Advisor, Carter will work closely with BoomID’s leadership to develop strategies for new product offerings, business expansion, and client engagement. His appointment reflects BoomID’s ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge identity verification solutions that prioritize security, user privacy, and operational efficiency.“I am thrilled to join the team at BoomID and help shape the next phase of growth for the company,” said Anthony M. Carter. “BoomID’s innovative use of palm-based biometric technology is already creating a real impact, and I look forward to contributing to the company’s success as it continues to set new standards for identity verification in industries that demand the highest levels of security.”BoomID’s palm scan technology offers a secure and frictionless way to verify identities, addressing the growing need for effective, non-intrusive access control solutions. The company’s unique approach enables faster, more accurate identification without relying on traditional, easily compromised methods like passwords or fingerprints."Anthony’s leadership and guidance will play a key role as we expand our capabilities and drive further innovation," added Massin. "With his expertise, we are poised to not only enhance our technological offerings but also provide even more value to our clients in an increasingly complex digital landscape."BoomID’s commitment to delivering next-generation identity solutions continues to gain momentum, and the addition of Anthony Carter to the advisory team represents another strategic step in the company’s growth trajectory.About BoomIDBoomID is a leader in biometric identity verification, specializing in palm-based technology that enhances security and streamlines access control across multiple industries. With a strong focus on privacy, compliance, and innovative solutions, BoomID is transforming the way organizations manage identity verification for their employees, customers, and partners.About AlphaMilleAlphaMille is a full-service technology advisory and consulting firm that assists organizations in improving their technology capabilities. With expertise spanning multiple industries, AlphaMille offers tailored solutions for seamless technology implementations.For more information about BoomID, please visit:For more information about AlphaMille, please visit:

