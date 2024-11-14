MK Nature Center's Evening Lecture Series on Nov. 29: Forest Carnivores

The MK Nature Center will host an evening lecture for adults on Tuesday, November 19th from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This month's speaker is IDFG's Corey Mosby and he will be discussing the status and management of Canada lynx, wolverine, and fisher. This event is free and open to the adult public. Questions? Contact sara.focht@idfg.idaho.gov. MK Nature Center is located at 600 S. Walnut Street in Boise, Idaho next to IDFG Headquarters. MK Nature Center is located at 600 S. Walnut Street in Boise, Idaho next to IDFG Headquarters.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.