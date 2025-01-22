SMS360 Adds SASISOPA Reporting Capabilities to Support Compliance in the Hydrocarbon Industry

SMS360 helps companies increase revenue by transforming their safety culture.

New SASISOPA Support Helps Hydrocarbon Sector Meet Key ASEA Regulatory Standards for Safety and Environmental Protection.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMS360 , a leader in risk and compliance management solutions, is now offering SASISOPA (Sistema de Administración de Seguridad Industrial, Seguridad Operativa y Protección al Medio Ambiente) reporting capabilities, enabling clients in the hydrocarbon sector to meet essential regulatory requirements set forth by the National Agency for Industrial Safety and Environmental Protection of the Hydrocarbons Sector (ASEA) in Mexico. This addition provides companies with an integrated, streamlined solution for regulatory compliance and risk management in this highly regulated industry.SASISOPA is a comprehensive regulatory framework designed to ensure safe and environmentally responsible practices across Mexico’s hydrocarbon industry. By addressing legal and regulatory compliance as well as best practices, SASISOPA aims to reduce risks associated with industrial safety, operational incidents, and environmental impact. The framework includes critical elements such as risk assessments, emergency response plans, environmental impact evaluations, and ongoing performance monitoring."Our commitment to expanding our platform ’s capabilities allows companies to achieve compliance more efficiently while focusing on their primary operational goals,” said Christien Ducker, CEO at Safety Management Systems. “With SASISOPA reporting, SMS360 provides a one-stop solution that enables companies to proactively manage safety, operations, and environmental protection in line with international standards and best practices.”The recent addition of SASISOPA capabilities complements SMS360’s expanding presence in the Latin American (LATAM) market. With a new office in Spain, SMS360 is better positioned to serve Spanish-speaking clients across LATAM, ensuring language is no barrier to accessing essential safety and compliance tools. All SMS360 services are now available in Spanish at no additional cost, demonstrating the company’s commitment to inclusivity and accessibility in diverse regions. This language expansion is led by Health, Safety, and Compliance Specialist Iker Santamaria Snyder, who brings extensive knowledge of regional safety standards and regulatory frameworks. SMS360’s expanded reach provides customized support for LATAM clients in industries such as waste management, energy, and construction, helping them navigate complex compliance landscapes.SMS360’s centralized platform streamlines the regulatory compliance process, allowing companies to maintain comprehensive records, document incidents, conduct risk assessments, and prepare essential reports. This ensures that companies can respond effectively to regulatory requirements, enhancing operational efficiency while reducing the likelihood of accidents, injuries, and environmental harm.With SASISOPA reporting, SMS360 builds on its existing suite of international regulatory support services, empowering companies worldwide to comply with complex frameworks in industries where risk management and compliance are paramount. The addition of SASISOPA underscores SMS360’s dedication to fostering safe, compliant, and sustainable operations in the hydrocarbon industry and beyond.About SMS360SMS360 is an advanced risk and compliance management platform helping businesses worldwide manage industrial safety, operational safety, and environmental protection. With comprehensive reporting tools, document management, and incident response capabilities, SMS360 is a trusted solution that enables organizations to effectively identify risks, implement corrective actions, and maintain compliance with both local and international regulatory standards.For more information, visit www.sms360.com

