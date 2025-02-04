Leading Port Company Achieves Compliance and Savings Milestones with SMS360

SMS360 helps companies increase revenue by transforming their safety culture. A safe and cost-effective fleet is vital for operational success. Our team of experts can help find that sweet spot by identifying operational inefficiencies and costly oversights!

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A global leader in port infrastructure with over 50 strategically located terminals, this port management organization handles over 70 million tons of cargo annually across Europe and Asia. To meet strict safety and compliance demands in these high-volume, complex environments, they turned to SMS360 for a comprehensive solution.ChallengesThe organization required a unified safety management platform that could streamline incident reporting, verify claims, manage compliance, and support proactive safety initiatives. Faced with a dynamic and high-risk operating environment, they needed software that could not only address their current requirements but also evolve with their changing needs.Solution:For the past eight years, the organization has leveraged SMS360’s powerful suite of tools, including Incident & Action Tracking, Claims Verification & Processing, Audit Monitoring, and Employee Training. To meet specific operational needs, SMS360 collaborated with them to develop a custom Terminal Observation Module. This module, accessible through a mobile app, enables terminal employees to log observations on the go, identifying and addressing safety risks before they lead to incidents.SMS360’s custom-build capabilities underscore our commitment to evolving with client needs, ensuring that the platform aligns with industry requirements and supports safety improvements at every level.Key Results:Claims Management: By utilizing SMS360's Claims Verification & Processing module, the organization has dramatically reduced the financial impact of claims. With detailed tracking and verification tools, they’ve prevented erroneous claims and significantly lowered processing costs, resulting in millions in savings. This streamlined approach has freed up resources for other safety initiatives.Custom-Built Features:The Terminal Observation Module, one of several custom solutions SMS360 built for the organization, has been a cornerstone of their proactive safety strategy. With real-time data accessible across devices, this module increased compliance and gave them a clear view of potential hazards across their terminals, enabling preemptive action and reducing on-site risks.Enhanced Compliance and Efficiency:SMS360’s all-in-one platform has transformed the organization’s safety management approach, automating complex compliance tasks and reducing administrative burdens. By centralizing audits, incident tracking, and employee training, SMS360 has improved reporting accuracy and ensured regulatory adherence, driving a safer and more efficient operation across their global footprint.Why They Choose SMS360:With SMS360, the organization benefits from a software solution that adapts alongside their business, from custom builds to evolving compliance modules. SMS360 remains a trusted partner, supporting their mission to maintain the highest safety standards and regulatory compliance across their international terminals.About SMS360SMS360 is a comprehensive risk and compliance management platform supporting businesses worldwide in managing industrial safety, operational safety, and environmental protection. Launched in 2016, it is a pioneer of premium EHS software for the waste, port terminal, energy, manufacturing, fleet, and construction industries. Our mission is to ensure workplace compliance and foster a culture where all employees return home safely. For more information about SMS360 and our services, please visit sms360.com or book a free consultation

