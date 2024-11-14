Governor Cooper Announces Over $14 Million Donated to North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund for Helene Recovery

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced over $14 million has been donated to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund since Hurricane Helene devastated Western North Carolina earlier this fall. Help has poured into the state from across the country and around the world, including in the form of monetary donations to the relief fund that are already supporting nonprofits working to meet the immediate needs of storm victims.

“The road to recovery from Hurricane Helene is steep and challenging, but North Carolina is determined to succeed and every one of these donations helps,” Governor Cooper said. “We are heartened to see so many people continuing to support Western North Carolina and we are deeply grateful for each dollar donated.”

Donations have funded grants totaling $841,606 to 86 organizations working in 29 storm-impacted counties. Nonprofits working in western North Carolina are encouraged to apply today with United Way of North Carolina for immediate needs grants. Once immediate needs grant requests are fulfilled, remaining funds will support long-term recovery grants through the North Carolina Community Foundation.

Support From Near and Far

Since Governor Cooper activated it following the storm, North Carolina’s Disaster Relief Fund has received donations from people in all 50 states as well as other countries including Canada, Great Britain and Taiwan. Schoolchildren and churches have taken up collections to donate. Corporations and foundations have also stepped up to give. Several large dollar donors chose to remain anonymous.

Top donors include: