BEN Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

JACKSON, Wyo., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brand Engagement Network Inc. (“BEN”) (Nasdaq: BNAI), a global leader in secure and reliable conversational AI solutions, today announced its financial results and key business highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"In the third quarter, we made significant progress in delivering secure, scalable AI solutions and advancing our mission to transform industries with intelligent technology," said Paul Chang, CEO of BEN. "As we look ahead, BEN is poised to accelerate growth and deliver value to our customers, reinforcing our leadership in closed-loop Gen AI."

Q3 2024 Key Business Highlights:

  • KangarooHealth Partnership: BEN partnered with KangarooHealth to enhance remote patient monitoring and chronic care management through AI, aiming to scale their platform for patients with chronic conditions.
  • IntelliTek Collaboration: BEN’s agreement with IntelliTek broadens global access to AI solutions for healthcare, supporting patient engagement and optimizing healthcare operations across multiple regions.
  • INTERVENT & Members Only Health Contracts: BEN signed with INTERVENT and Members Only Health to deploy AI assistants for health coaching and in-home healthcare, enhancing patient engagement and access.
  • Vybroo & Farmacia Roma Partnership: BEN collaborated with Vybroo and Farmacia Roma to offer AI-driven audio engagement, enhancing brand-consumer relationships through accessible, everyday channels.
  • New SEPA Agreement: BEN entered into a $50 million Standby Equity Purchase Agreement (SEPA) with Yorkville Advisors, providing financial flexibility.
  • Leadership Promotion: Paul Chang was promoted to CEO, reinforcing BEN’s commitment to strategic growth and customer-focused initiatives.
  • New Board Member: Dr. Richard S. Isaacs, former CEO of Kaiser Permanente, was appointed to BEN's board of directors, bringing healthcare technology innovation and leadership expertise.

Q3 2024 Financial Overview:

  • Revenue Growth: Achieved increase in revenue compared to the same period last year, driven by new partnerships and market expansion.
  • Operational Efficiency: Improved operational metrics through continued cost discipline, resulting in a sequential reduction in operating costs and quarter-over-quarter operating loss improvement, coupled with strategic collaborations and technology advancements.
  • Cash Position: Quarter over-quarter sequential improvement in Cash Flow from Operations driven by disciplined cost management. Implementing the Standby Equity Purchase Agreement (SEPA) provided cost-effective and efficient access to capital and liquidity.
  • Significant subsequent event: In October, the Company announced its agreement to acquire 100% of Cantaneo Gmbh, a leading media technology company based in Germany, for $19.5 million in cash and stock. BEN expects to close this transaction by the end of the year.

Conference Call and Webcast Information
The Company will host a conference call and webcast today, Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET. CEO Paul Chang and CFO Bill Williams will lead the call, introducing Tina, one of BEN’s AI Assistants.

Participants can register here to access the live webcast of the conference call. Those who prefer to join the call via phone can register using this link to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN.

The webcast will be archived for one year following the conference call and can be accessed on BEN’s investor relations website at https://investors.beninc.ai/.

For more information about BEN’s safe, intelligent, scalable AI, please visit www.beninc.ai.

About BEN
Brand Engagement Network Inc. is a global leader in providing secure and reliable conversational AI solutions for businesses and consumers. With offices in Jackson, Wyoming, and Seoul, South Korea, BEN offers a powerful and flexible platform that enhances customer experiences, boosts productivity, and delivers business value. At the heart of BEN’s offerings are AI-powered digital assistants and lifelike avatars, providing more personal and engaging experiences through browsers, mobile applications, and even life-size kiosks. These safe, intelligent, and inherently scalable AI solutions empower businesses to efficiently serve customers using validated data delivered through SaaS, Private Cloud, and On-Premises technology. BEN’s commitment to data sovereignty ensures that consumer and business data remain private, protected, and wholly owned by the respective parties. BEN’s mission is to make AI friendly and helpful for all, ensuring more people benefit from the AI-enhanced world. For more information about BEN’s safe, intelligent, scalable AI, please visit www.beninc.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of BEN to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “continue,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” “will,” or “would,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside BEN’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: uncertainties as to the timing of the acquisition with Cataneo Gmbh (the “Acquisition”); the risk that the Acquisition may not be completed on the anticipated terms in a timely manner or at all; (the failure to satisfy any of the conditions to the consummation of the Acquisition, including the ability to obtain financing to fund the Acquisition on terms that are agreeable to the parties or at all; the possibility that any or all of the various conditions to the consummation of the Acquisition may not be satisfied or waived; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the purchase agreement; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transactions contemplated by the purchase agreement on the Company’s ability to retain and hire key personnel, its ability to maintain relationships with its customers, suppliers and others with whom it does business, or its operating results and business generally; risks related to diverting management’s attention from the Company’s ongoing business operations; uncertainty as to the timing of completion of the Acquisition; risks that the benefits of the Acquisition are not realized when and as expected; risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to BEN; uncertainty regarding and the failure to realize the anticipated benefits from future production-ready deployments; the attraction and retention of qualified directors, officers, employees and key personnel; our ability to grow our customer base; BEN’s history of operating losses; BEN’s need for additional capital to support its present business plan and anticipated growth; technological changes in BEN’s market; the value and enforceability of BEN’s intellectual property protections; BEN’s ability to protect its intellectual property; BEN’s material weaknesses in financial reporting; BEN’s ability to navigate complex regulatory requirements; the ability to maintain the listing of BEN’s securities on a national securities exchange; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations; the effects of competition on BEN’s business; and the risks of operating and effectively managing growth in evolving and uncertain macroeconomic conditions, such as high inflation and recessionary environments. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

BEN cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. BEN cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. BEN does not undertake nor does it accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, and it does not intend to do so unless required by applicable law. Further information about factors that could materially affect BEN, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under “Risk Factors” in BEN’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BEN Contacts:

Investor Relations
Susan Xu
E: sxu@allianceadvisors.com
P: 778-323-0959

Media Contact
Amy Rouyer
E: amy@beninc.ai
P: 503-367-7596

Source: Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (BEN)

BRAND ENGAGEMENT NETWORK INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
  September 30, 
2024 		  December 31,
2023*
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,878     $ 1,685,013  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance   30,888       10,000  
Due from Sponsor   3,000        
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   1,075,103       201,293  
Total current assets   1,181,869       1,896,306  
Property and equipment, net   285,305       802,557  
Intangible assets, net   17,006,906       17,882,147  
Other assets   13,475,000       1,427,729  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 31,949,080     $ 22,008,739  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 5,376,310     $ 1,282,974  
Accrued expenses   4,185,315       1,637,048  
Due to related parties   693,036        
Deferred revenue         2,290  
Convertible note   1,900,000        
Short-term debt   891,974       223,300  
Total current liabilities   13,046,635       3,145,612  
Warrant liabilities   1,150,868        
Note payable - related party         500,000  
Long-term debt         668,674  
Total liabilities   14,197,503       4,314,286  
Commitments and contingencies (Note M)      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock par value $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none designated. There are no shares issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2024 or December 31, 2023          
Common stock par value of $0.0001 per share, 750,000,000 shares authorized. As of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, 37,931,764 and 23,270,404 shares issued and outstanding   3,794       2,327  
Additional paid-in capital   46,806,699       30,993,846  
Accumulated deficit   (29,058,916 )     (13,301,720 )
Total stockholders’ equity   17,751,577       17,694,453  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 31,949,080     $ 22,008,739  
       
* Derived from audited information      
 

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.


BRAND ENGAGEMENT NETWORK INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Revenues $ 50,000     $     $ 99,790     $  
Cost of revenues                      
Gross profit   50,000             99,790        
Operating expenses:              
General and administrative   4,203,946       2,282,434       15,969,617       7,678,880  
Depreciation and amortization   972,375       209,729       1,771,966       449,663  
Research and development   153,191       75,450       759,427       153,828  
Total operating expenses   5,329,512       2,567,613       18,501,010       8,282,371  
Loss from operations   (5,279,512 )     (2,567,613 )     (18,401,220 )     (8,282,371 )
Other income (expenses):              
Interest expense   (18,055 )     (34,507 )     (62,508 )     (34,507 )
Interest income   92             3,324        
Gain on debt extinguishment   98,318             1,946,310        
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities   (632,969 )           762,869        
Other   9,043       19,789       (5,971 )     (11,961 )
Other income (expenses), net   (543,571 )     (14,718 )     2,644,024       (46,468 )
Loss before income taxes   (5,823,083 )     (2,582,331 )     (15,757,196 )     (8,328,839 )
Income taxes                      
Net loss $ (5,823,083 )   $ (2,582,331 )   $ (15,757,196 )   $ (8,328,839 )
Net loss per common share- basic and diluted $ (0.16 )   $ (0.12 )   $ (0.50 )   $ (0.42 )
Weighted-average common shares - basic and diluted   35,539,043       22,409,790       31,623,082       19,928,947  
 

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.


BRAND ENGAGEMENT NETWORK INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)
 
  Preferred Stock   Common Stock   Additional
Paid-in
Capital
   Accumulated
Deficit
   Total
Stockholders’
Equity
  Shares   Par Value   Shares   Par Value    
Balance at December 31, 2023   $   23,270,404   $ 2,327   $ 30,993,846     $ (13,301,720 )   $ 17,694,453  
Stock issued to DHC shareholders in reverse recapitalization       7,885,220     789     (10,722,277 )           (10,721,488 )
Issuance of common stock pursuant to Reseller Agreement       1,750,000     175     13,474,825             13,475,000  
Sale of common stock       645,917     65     6,324,935             6,325,000  
Warrant exercises       40,514     4     15,260             15,264  
Stock-based compensation               698,705             698,705  
Net loss                     (6,884,409 )     (6,884,409 )
Balance at March 31, 2024       33,592,055     3,360     40,785,294       (20,186,129 )     20,602,525  
Stock issued in settlement of accounts payable and loans payable       93,333     9     321,999             322,008  
Sale of common stock       877,500     198     1,993,552             1,993,750  
Warrant exercises       13,505     1     4,999             5,000  
Stock-based compensation, including vested restricted shares       381,915     42     768,497             768,539  
Net loss                     (3,049,704 )     (3,049,704 )
Balance at June 30, 2024       34,958,308     3,610     43,874,341       (23,235,833 )     20,642,118  
Issuance of common stock for Standby Equity Purchase Agreement commitment fee       280,899     28     499,972             500,000  
Stock issued in settlement of accrued expenses       151,261     15     261,667             261,682  
Sale of common stock       602,500     131     1,756,056             1,756,187  
Option and warrant exercises       98,335     10     79,750             79,760  
Stock-based compensation, including vested restricted shares       35,461         334,913             334,913  
Net loss                     (5,823,083 )     (5,823,083 )
Balance at September 30, 2024   $   36,126,764   $ 3,794   $ 46,806,699     $ (29,058,916 )   $ 17,751,577  


BRAND ENGAGEMENT NETWORK INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)
 
  Preferred Stock   Common Stock   Additional
Paid-in
Capital
   Accumulated
Deficit
   Total
Stockholders’
Deficit
  Shares   Par Value   Shares   Par Value  
Balance at December 31, 2022   $   17,057,085   $ 1,705   $ 1,528,642   $ (1,570,454 )   $ (40,107 )
Warrant exercises       81,030     8     29,992           30,000  
Stock issued in conversion of accounts payable and loans payable       135,050     14     49,986           50,000  
Stock-based compensation               2,442,701           2,442,701  
Net loss                   (2,637,956 )     (2,637,956 )
Balance at March 31, 2023       17,273,165     1,727     4,051,321     (4,208,410 )     (155,362 )
Stock issued for DM Lab APA       4,325,043     433     16,012,317           16,012,750  
Options and warrant exercises       56,552     10     20,928           20,938  
Stock issued in conversion of convertible notes       378,140     38     1,399,962           1,400,000  
Stock issued in settlement of accounts payable and loans payable       103,439     10     382,953           382,963  
Stock-based compensation               1,841,767           1,841,767  
Net loss                   (3,108,552 )     (3,108,552 )
Balance at June 30, 2023       22,136,339     2,218     23,709,248     (7,316,962 )     16,394,504  
Options and warrant exercises       64,993     3     9,997           10,000  
Vesting of early exercised options               1,563           1,563  
Stock issued in conversion of convertible notes       432,160     43     1,599,957           1,600,000  
Sale of common stock, net of issuance costs       123,333     12     949,988           950,000  
Stock-based compensation               464,075           464,075  
Net loss                   (2,582,331 )     (2,582,331 )
Balance at September 30, 2023   $   22,756,825   $ 2,276   $ 26,734,828   $ (9,899,293 )   $ 16,837,811  
 

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.


BRAND ENGAGEMENT NETWORK INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
 
  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2024       2023  
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net loss $ (15,757,196 )   $ (8,328,839 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization expense   1,771,966       449,663  
Allowance for uncollected receivables   30,000        
Write off of deferred financing fees   1,427,729        
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities   (762,869 )      
Gain on debt extinguishment   (1,946,310 )      
SEPA financing costs   525,000        
Stock based compensation, including the issuance of restricted shares   1,581,744       4,727,799  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Prepaid expense and other current assets   (856,986 )     (103,917 )
Accounts receivable   (50,888 )     500  
Accounts payable   5,393,334       62,373  
Accrued expenses   (3,019,367 )     431,194  
Other assets         8,850  
Deferred revenue   (2,290 )      
Net cash used in operating activities   (11,666,133 )     (2,752,377 )
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchase of property and equipment   (53,023 )     (28,465 )
Purchase of patents         (379,864 )
Capitalized internal-use software costs   (162,940 )     (310,944 )
Asset acquisition (Note D)         (257,113 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (215,963 )     (976,386 )
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Cash and cash equivalents acquired in connection with the reverse recapitalization   858,292        
Proceeds from the sale of common stock   10,274,937       1,000,000  
Proceeds from convertible notes         3,075,000  
Proceeds from related party note         620,000  
Proceeds received from option and warrant exercises   100,024       22,500  
Payment of financing costs   (883,292 )     (107,310 )
Payment of related party note   (80,000 )      
Advances to related parties         (39,065 )
Proceeds received from related party advance repayments         138,110  
Net cash provided by financing activities   10,269,961       4,709,235  
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents   (1,612,135 )     980,472  
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period   1,685,013       2,010  
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 72,878     $ 982,482  
 

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.


BRAND ENGAGEMENT NETWORK INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
 
  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2024   2023
Supplemental Cash Flow Information      
Cash paid for interest $   $
Cash paid for income taxes $   $
Supplemental Non-Cash Information      
Capitalized internal-use software costs in accrued expenses $   $ 46,963
Issuance of common stock pursuant to Reseller Agreement $ 13,475,000   $
Issuance of common stock for Standby Equity Purchase Agreement commitment fee $ 500,000   $
Stock-based compensation capitalized as part of capitalized software costs $ 220,413   $ 20,745
Settlement of liabilities into common shares $ 583,690   $ 432,963
Settlement of accounts payable into convertible note $ 1,900,000   $
Conversion of convertible notes into common shares $   $ 3,000,000
Warrants exercise through settlement of accounts payable $   $ 40,000
Financing costs in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 200,000   $ 687,609
Issuance of common stock in connection with asset acquisition $   $ 16,012,750
 

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.


