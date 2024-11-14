New Haven Barracks/ DUI-Drugs/ Assault of Protected Professional x3

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B5005151

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Tpr. Hauter & Tpr. Twamley

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 11/13/24, 1530 hours

STREET: Delorm Rd

TOWN: Leicester

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Town Farm Rd

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Collin Bell

AGE: 41

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

VIOLATIONS: DUI-Drugs, Assault of protected professional w/bodily fluids (x3)

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 11/13/24 at approximately 1530 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash with an unresponsive operator, later identified as Collin Bell (41) of Bristol, VT. While rescue measures were being taken, Bell assaulted a Brandon Police Officer and two Brandon Firefighters with bodily fluids.

Troopers met with Bell at Porter Medical Center, where they detected indicators of drug impairment. Bell consented to provide an evidentiary blood sample and was released to hospital staff with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

VCVC(s): Pending

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/3/25, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.