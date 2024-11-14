New Haven Barracks/ DUI-Drugs/ Assault of Protected Professional x3
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B5005151
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Tpr. Hauter & Tpr. Twamley
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 11/13/24, 1530 hours
STREET: Delorm Rd
TOWN: Leicester
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Town Farm Rd
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Collin Bell
AGE: 41
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
VIOLATIONS: DUI-Drugs, Assault of protected professional w/bodily fluids (x3)
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Civic
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 11/13/24 at approximately 1530 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash with an unresponsive operator, later identified as Collin Bell (41) of Bristol, VT. While rescue measures were being taken, Bell assaulted a Brandon Police Officer and two Brandon Firefighters with bodily fluids.
Troopers met with Bell at Porter Medical Center, where they detected indicators of drug impairment. Bell consented to provide an evidentiary blood sample and was released to hospital staff with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
VCVC(s): Pending
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/3/25, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
