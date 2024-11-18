Sold Out L'Alliance New York Gala Raises Over 2.2 Million Dollars for Beloved Institution

L to R: Gala artist Nina Childress, L’Alliance New York President Tatyana Franck, Pilier d’Or recipients Christine Schwarzman & Stephen Schwarzman, Trophé des Arts recipient Sofia Boutella, Chef Georges Blanc, Chef Dominique Crenn, Gala afterparty DJ, Mar

The sold out gala took place this past Monday, November 11, where 550 guests gathered to honor former dancer and actor, Sofia Boutella

I am so grateful for this universal language of art that continues to shape me, help me learn, and help me thrive.” — Actor and former dancer, Sofia Boutella

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- L’Alliance New York, the leading independent organization for francophone culture and French language, honored actor and former dancer Sofia Boutella with the 2024 Trophée des Arts and Christine & Stephen Schwarzman for their transformative French philanthropy with the 2024 Pilier d’Or last evening at their gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel. L’Alliance New York’s annual Gala recognizes the honorees’ respective contributions to cross-cultural exchange in the arts, education, business and philanthropy.L’Alliance New York’s president, Tatyana Franck, greeted guests, calling attention to the importance of the historic day. “On November 11th, 1918, Armistice Day, France, with the help of the United States, brought peace back, solidifying the Franco-American friendship. And today, on this November 11th, 2024, L’Alliance New York stands committed to freedom, to transatlantic dialogue, to education and to francophone culture.” Actor and honoree, Sofia Boutella explained that, having grown up in Algeria and France and now living her adult life in America, it has given her “the ultimate freedom, to be whoever I wanted, without boundaries,” and provided her with a “readiness for new experiences and a different way of being in the world.” Further adding, “I am so grateful for this universal language of art that continues to shape me, help me learn, and help me thrive.”Having started a tradition in 2023 of highlighting the world’s most renowned French chefs, a unique four-hands culinary experience was prepared by legendary three-star Michelin Chefs Dominique Crenn and Georges Blanc. The gala also featured original artwork by French-American artist Nina Childress, who was recently inducted into the Académie des Beaux-Arts. Martin Solveig was the featured DJ at the evening's afterparty at Silencio New York, which had guests dancing past 2am.The Gala is L’Alliance New York’s largest annual fundraiser and is made possible by the generosity of Gala Champions, Betty & Jean-Marie Eveillard, Co-chairs, Trustees and supporters. This year's gala sold out in record time, welcoming 550 guests . The evening’s highlight was that L’Alliance raised a record-breaking over 2.2 million dollars in combined donations and auction sales.Notable guests to this year’s gala included: Sofia Boutella (Actor + Honoree), Christine & Stephen Schwarzman (Honorees), Nina Childress (Gala featured artist), Martin Solveig (DJ), Georges Blanc (Chef), Dominique Crenn (Chef), Daniel Boulud (Chef), Jean Reno (Actor), Paloma Picasso (Designer), Anne Fontaine, (Designer), Frederic Fekkai (Hairstylist and past honoree), Anne Berest (Author), Prune Nourry (Artist), Andres Serrano (Artist), Elizabeth Colomba (Artist), Larry Gagosian (Art Dealer), Thani Mohamed-Soilihi (French Minister of State for Francophonie), Laurent Bili (French Ambassador to the U.S.), Cédrik Fouriscot (French Consul General), Mohammed Bouabdallah (Culture Counselor of France in the U.S.), Albéric de Montgolfier (Sénateur - Eure et Loire), Laurent Le Bon (President, Centre Pompidou), Christophe Leribault (Chair, Château de Versailles), Pierre Dubreuil (Director General, Domaine national de Chambord), and Pierre Yovanovich (French architect and interior designer).About The GalaThe Trophée des Arts award, created in 1992, recognizes a distinguished artist or cultural icon who exemplifies L’Alliance New York’s mission of French American friendship and cross-cultural exchange. It has been bestowed upon French, Francophone, and American artists and cultural icons including Jane Fonda, Charlotte Gainsbourg, François Cluzet, Alain Ducasse, Jacques Grange, Marc Jacobs, Jeff Koons, James Ivory, Angélique Kidjo, Marc Levy, Philippe de Montebello, Robert Wilson, Françoise Gilot, Peter Marino, Jean Réno and Carole Bouquet. The Pilier d'Or award, established in 2006, recognizes a leading business figure, diplomat, or philanthropist for outstanding contributions to the Francophone-American community. Past honorees include Pierre-André de Chalendar (Saint-Gobain), Paul Desmarais Jr. (Power Corporation of Canada), Thierry Breton (ATOS), Sébastien Bazin (AccorHotels), Jean-Paul Agon (L’Oréal), Dr. Ilham Kadri (Solvay), Dominique Senequier (ARDIAN), Sidney Toledano (DIOR), Pierre Bellon (Sodexo), Paul Desmarais Jr. (Power Corporation of Canada), Fabrice Grinda (Internet Entrepreneur and Investor), Alexandre de Juniac (Air France – KLM), Jean-Bernard Lévy (Vivendi), Christophe de Margerie (TOTAL), Bernard Poussot (Wyeth), and Bruno Pavlovsky (CHANEL).

