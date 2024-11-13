Minnesota DNR announces public information meeting to discuss Lake Henry in Le Sueur County (published November 13, 2024)

A public information meeting is scheduled to discuss options for managing water levels using a recently replaced water control structure on Lake Henry in Le Sueur County.

The public can ask questions and provide input at the meeting to help guide Le Sueur County and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources as they explore management options for the lake, including a temporary water level drawdown. The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Cleveland American Legion, 319 Broadway St., Cleveland, MN 56017.

Lake Henry is a 360-acre shallow lake in Le Sueur County, located just south of the town of Cleveland. The outlet structure on Lake Henry is part of Le Sueur County Ditch 58 and was recently replaced by Le Sueur County to help manage and maintain water levels.

The Minnesota DNR is interested in working with Le Sueur County and area residents to designate Lake Henry under Minnesota Statute 97A.101 to manage wildlife habitat and water quality within the lake.

Interested parties can contact Tim Koppelman, assistant area wildlife manager, 507-386-3923 or by email at [email protected]. Questions can also be directed to Josh Kavanagh, DNR shallow lakes specialist, 320-347-7634 or by email at [email protected].

Mail correspondence can be sent to New London DNR Wildlife Office, 398 Sibley Park Road NE, New London, MN 56273.