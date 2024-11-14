Hit the Prompt by Ms. Lig Continues to Empower Students and Teachers

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three years after its release on May 21st, 2020, Ruby Hardin-Liggins' groundbreaking writing guide, "Hit the Prompt by Ms. Lig," continues to be a valuable resource for students and educators alike.This innovative book offers a proven six-step formula that transforms essay writing into a structured and engaging experience. Focused on meeting state writing standards, "Hit the Prompt by Ms. Lig" provides a clear roadmap for students to enhance their writing skills and achieve academic success.What makes this book interesting for readers is that it contains targeted writing strategies. With dedicated sections for each, these strategies cover narrative, opinion, and informative/explanatory writing. Moreover, these methods are meticulously crafted to align with the Common Core State Standards, ensuring students are prepared for all writing assessments.In addition, regardless of their background, students will find a clear and engaging approach that empowers them to excel. Beyond supporting students, "Hit the Prompt by Ms. Lig" provides educators with practical solutions to common writing instruction challenges. This clear framework reduces prep time and allows teachers to focus on fostering a love for writing in their students.Hit the Prompt by Ms Lig is available for purchase at major online bookstores, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.About Ruby Hardin-LigginsRuby Hardin-Liggins is a passionate educator with over a decade of experience in teaching and curriculum development. A former corporate professional, Ruby found her true calling in education, where she has dedicated her career to improving student outcomes through innovative teaching strategies. Her new book, Hit the Prompt by Ms Lig, reflects her commitment to empowering students and teachers alike.

