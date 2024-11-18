A Hope for Betterment 'One World, One People And One Faith: A Brief Manifesto' by Ahmed M. El Mokadem is Out

LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ahmed Al-Muqaddim is pleased to announce the publication of his latest provocative book, “One World, One People And One Faith: A Brief Manifesto”. El Mokadem is an economist and international consultant. This manifesto, which was inspired by the common struggles of the COVID-19 epidemic, examines how mankind may unite and share principles to overcome global concerns.This book explores how global divides and inequality have been exacerbated by crises such as the pandemic, promoting a society based on respect for one another, common values, and cooperation. Through a cross-cultural perspective, the book challenges readers to envision a society in which national, religious, and cultural barriers can be overcome in order to address problems like poverty, human rights violations, and climate change. “One World, One People And One Faith” gives readers hope for a more peaceful and just future by making a strong case for international collaboration and societal cohesiveness.Grab today on Amazon. About the AuthorAhmed M. El Mokadem was born in Egypt in 1941. A respected economist with a Ph.D. from the University of Manchester, El Mokadem has held prominent academic positions in the UK, including at Manchester and Surrey. Known for his significant influence on economic policies, he also played a key role in advising Margaret Thatcher’s administration. Following a long career in academia and consulting, El Mokadem transitioned to writing and public service, and is a founding member of the British-Egyptian Association. His lifelong passion for knowledge and dedication to promoting cultural understanding are central to his work.

