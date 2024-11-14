Here They Grow Again: Mount Laurel Animal Hospital Announces Ambitious Expansion

Mount Laurel Animal Hospital is thrilled to announce another ambitious expansion project that will significantly enhance its facilities and services, addressing the increasing demand for quality veterinary care in the community.

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mount Laurel Animal Hospital is thrilled to announce another ambitious expansion project that will significantly enhance its facilities and services, addressing the increasing demand for quality veterinary care in the community. Just five years ago, the hospital tripled its size to become a leading 24-hour emergency and multispecialty facility in the area, in addition to its existing primary care and mobile services . The hospital did not anticipate outgrowing that expansion in just three short years, but with a growing reputation and a continually expanding community, there is now a pressing need for a larger team and facility to fulfill the needs of local pet owners. This growth initiative aims to expand many of the hospital's specialty services, ensuring that Mount Laurel Animal Hospital remains at the forefront of veterinary medicine.The expansion will encompass a total of 10,000 square feet in three major additions to the existing building, each designed with the specific needs of the hospital's clientele in mind. This transformative project reflects the hospital's commitment to continuous improvement and providing top-notch, state-of-the-art veterinary care.The first addition will be constructed on the side of the building and will feature multiple extra exam rooms, along with a state-of-the-art Internal Medicine space. This dedicated area will enable veterinarians to conduct thorough diagnostics and provide specialized care for pets with complex health issues. By increasing the number of available exam rooms, the hospital aims to reduce wait times for appointments, enhancing the overall experience for pet owners and their beloved animals.The second addition will be located at the back of the building and is designed to expand the hospital's specialty surgical capabilities. This section will house a cutting-edge neurology office and treatment room, allowing for advanced neurological assessments and procedures. Additionally, the expansion will include four new surgery suites, which will enable the hospital to perform a wider range of surgical procedures with greater efficiency.Mount Laurel Animal Hospital has grown to be a tristate leader in exotic pet care, and this expansion will feature an enlarged exotics treatment room tailored to meet the unique needs of non-traditional pets, such as reptiles, birds, and small mammals. The new facility will also provide expanded dog and cat wards, ensuring that all patients have comfortable and appropriate accommodations during their stay.The third addition will be constructed on the opposite side of the building, specifically designed to improve critical care capabilities. This section will include a larger Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and an expanded isolation area. With these enhancements, Mount Laurel Animal Hospital will be better equipped to handle critical cases and infectious diseases, ensuring that all pets receive the highest standard of care in a safe and secure environment.In addition to these significant expansions, the second floor of the new spaces will focus on providing additional resources for behavioral medicine and rehabilitation. This area will allow for specialized treatment programs for pets with behavioral issues, as well as rehabilitation services for those recovering from surgery or injury. The expansion will also include additional office space for the hospital's growing team, as well as increased areas for inventory management, training, and wet labs, enhancing the overall operational efficiency of the hospital. Christopher Torre, VMD , co-owner of Mount Laurel Animal Hospital, expressed his excitement about the expansion, stating, "As we continue to grow, we are dedicated to enhancing the quality of care we provide to our patients and their families. This expansion reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our community. We are not only increasing our capacity to serve pets, but we are also creating new job opportunities and fostering an environment that supports both our clients and our dedicated team."Mount Laurel Animal Hospital plans to complete this expansion within 1-2 years and aims to minimize disruptions to its current operations, ensuring that clients and their pets continue to receive exceptional care during the construction process.As Mount Laurel Animal Hospital embarks on this exciting journey, the team looks forward to continuing its mission of providing outstanding veterinary services and contributing positively to the community it serves.Stay tuned for updates on the next phase of this expansion, which includes an expanded parking lot with solar cover and relocating the primary care services to a separate building at the front of the hospital. Follow Mount Laurel Animal Hospital on social media for the latest news and developments!

