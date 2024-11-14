What they are saying

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the pause on congestion pricing will be lifted in New York City by early January. The implementation of the congestion pricing program is a testament to the Governor’s commitment in reducing traffic congestion and air pollution throughout New York City. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s 2025-29 capital plan would spend a total of $68.4 billion, including $47.8 billion for NYC Transit, Staten Island Railway and MTA Bus Company, $6 billion each for Metro-North Railroad and Long Island Rail Road, $5.3 billion for major projects and expansion, and $3 billion for MTA Bridges and Tunnels — this is the largest MTA capital plan proposed in New York’s history, focused on improving the infrastructure and reliability of the city’s transit system for New Yorkers.

New York City Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi said, “Today, we move forward with a plan that will reduce traffic in the Central Business District and provide long-term investment in the bedrock of our city’s economy, our public transportation network, while also giving everyone time to get used to this new reality. Deep thanks to Governor Hochul, FHWA, the MTA, NYCDOT, NYSDOT and the thousands of hard-working civil servants who did the painstaking analysis that helped us arrive at this day.”

Representative Jerry Nadler said, “For years I’ve said that congestion pricing is the best — and only — solution to getting our transit system back on track. With today’s announcement, the MTA’s 2025-2029 capital plan is secured, allowing the MTA to advance work on the 2nd Avenue Subway extension, Penn Access, ADA accessibility upgrades, and more. We will end the congested streets that put public safety and emergency response at risk while meeting our climate goals to fight the climate crisis. Our city cannot afford to delay any further. With the necessary approvals nearly complete, the law is clear: Congestion pricing can and must move forward. I applaud Governor Hochul for moving forward on this once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform public transit in NYC and end decades of underinvestment in the MTA.”

Representative Daniel Goldman said, “As a persistent advocate for congestion pricing, I am pleased that there is now a clear path towards its long overdue implementation. Congestion pricing has the ability to reduce traffic, protect our environment, and serve as a lifeline for funding New York's public transit system, which will dramatically improve the lives of all New Yorkers. I'm looking forward to continuing to work alongside Governor Hochul and the MTA to make sure our city and our communities finally reap the benefits of this vitally important policy.”

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said, “New Yorkers rely on our transit system, and it simply needs to be more accessible, reliable, and efficient. Implementing congestion pricing as soon as possible will raise the critical funds we need to build elevators and escalators, modernize signals, and give New Yorkers the transit system we deserve. Every straphanger and bus rider will benefit from this program. I'm proud of the leadership shown today, and grateful that the Governor has taken this step forward.”

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said, “Congestion pricing, at its heart, is good policy. A reduction of vehicles in Manhattan's Congestion Relief Zone will boost the safety of our streets for all who use them all while lowering emissions and improving air quality for our city, which has been devastated by climate change in recent years. For those of us in Queens, it means more badly-needed funding for mass transit improvements that commuters have long been clamoring for. This new pricing structure strikes the right balance between affordability and practicality for our straphangers and drivers alike, and I look forward to working with Governor Hochul and all our partners to ensure that Queens receives its fair share of critical transportation funding in the years to come.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney, Chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee said, “I’m pleased Governor Hochul is moving forward with congestion pricing to fund critical infrastructure, reduce Manhattan traffic, and advance New York’s climate goals. By cutting pricing by 40 percent, the Governor has shown she’s listening to New Yorkers and responding to rising costs. This decision also supports thousands of upstate manufacturing jobs connected to MTA capital projects, providing well-paying jobs for families in places like Rochester, Binghamton, and Plattsburgh.”

State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, “Straphangers rejoice! I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for her ‘mend it, don’t end it’ approach to congestion pricing and putting our 2019 law into effect before the incoming federal administration has the opportunity to cancel it entirely. As a result, millions of New Yorkers will reap the benefits of cleaner air, fewer emissions, safer streets, ADA accessibility and more reliable and expanded service, including the Second Avenue Subway. Also, last month I released a report with ‘Gridlock’ Sam Schwartz detailing the connection between increased congestion and slower emergency vehicle response times in Manhattan, which are now the slowest on record, underscoring the dramatic impacts congestion has on public health and safety.”

State Senator Robert Jackson said, “Reducing congestion in Manhattan is essential for the health, economy, and future of New York City. At this critical moment, I fully support the Governor's decision to implement congestion pricing at a manageable rate. This marks a prudent step forward in our enduring commitment to enhance mass transit, alleviate street congestion, and bolster public health. As we face the uncertainties of a new federal administration, it is imperative that New York secures the necessary resources to safeguard and advance the primary means of transport for our working-class citizens. I am eager to collaborate on refining these plans to ensure they serve the best interests of all New Yorkers.”

State Senator Cordell Cleare said, “Congestion Pricing is the best plan to ensure that all phases of the Second Avenue Subway continue to stay on track and that necessary MTA accessibility upgrades are made throughout the 30th Senatorial District. For these reasons, I welcome the Governor's revised plan and support its immediate implementation.”

State Senator Brian Kavanagh said, “I strongly support Governor Hochul’s decision to move forward with this first-in-the-nation program to reduce traffic congestion, improve our air quality, provide sustainable funding for better and more reliable public transit, and make strides toward a more equitable transportation system. I look forward to working with our colleagues in government, the MTA, and the communities I represent, as the program takes effect, to explore improvements we can make to ensure that it is both effective and fair for all New Yorkers.”

State Senator Kristen Gonzalez said, “As a longtime supporter of climate initiatives and transportation alternatives, I am happy to see the Governor implementing congestion pricing, and I am looking forward to working with her office and my colleagues to get it right. Congestion pricing is an important step toward achieving our climate goals and giving NY and the MTA every tool they need to remain a leader in both sustainable initiatives and transportation. Thank you to the Governor and the FHWA for implementing it now.”

State Senator Andrew Gounardes said, “This is about investing in the infrastructure that working New Yorkers rely on to get to work, to school, and to all the places they need to go. This is about funding elevators at subway stations, so my elderly and disabled neighbors can access the train. This is about finally upgrading signals so Brooklynites can get to work without endless delays. By launching congestion pricing, we're making our values clear: New Yorkers deserve reliable public transit, less traffic and cleaner air. Thank you to Governor Hochul for moving forward on this important plan, which will benefit Brooklynites and all New Yorkers for generations to come.”

Assemblymember Deborah Glick said, “Governor Hochul always said that congestion pricing was paused and today's announcement indicates the Governor meant what she said. The reduction in the toll for passenger cars responds to economic concerns raised by New Yorkers, while still providing essential support to the MTA for crucial upgrades. The majority of New Yorkers go to and from work or school by mass transit and ensuring that our system runs efficiently and safely is of paramount importance. It is the consistent and reliable operation of mass transit that will encourage people to get out of their cars and reduce congestion.”

Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal said, “There’s no better time than the present to implement congestion pricing. Our antique subway signals are in desperate need of modernization, our infrastructure is begging to be climate proofed, our bus fleets are yearning to be electrified and our subway stations must be accessible to all. Luckily, the funds generated from the long-awaited program finally promises New Yorkers a 21st century public transportation system that’s worthy of the Big Apple. I’m glad that Governor Hochul is taking this incredibly important and necessary step for straphangers across the five boroughs.”

Assemblymember Harvey Epstein said, “The effects of traffic congestion are felt by all New Yorkers regardless of how they travel around the City. Traffic congestion contributes to poor air quality, increased risk of crashes, noise pollution and wasted time. I am pleased to see that congestion pricing will be moving forward in Lower Manhattan. It will decrease congestion and generate necessary revenue for the MTA.”

Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas said, “With Governor Hochul’s announcement of the congestion pricing plan at a $9 toll, we’re seeing a decisive step toward much-needed improvements in our public transportation infrastructure. This move helps close the $15 billion funding gap in the MTA’s capital plan. As a straphanger and someone who relies on public transit to get around the City, I understand the frustration of long wait times, inconsistent buses, and frequent breakdowns. Congestion pricing isn’t about penalizing drivers — it’s about modernizing our transportation system and tackling climate change. It is about clean air, safe streets and faster commutes. I’m encouraged to see Governor Hochul moving forward on this crucial initiative.”

Assemblywoman Yudelka Tapia said, "I fully support Governor Hochul's decision to reintroduce congestion pricing with a revised, lower toll. I supported the Governor's pause to ensure we had time to consider alternatives that align with my community's needs. The new proposal acknowledges the financial realities faced by working New Yorkers and I'm confident this balanced plan will help ease congestion, improve air quality, and secure essential funding for our transit system, creating a stronger and more sustainable New York City for all."

Assemblymember Brian Cunningham said, “My constituents ride public transit every day — they deserve high-quality subways and a world-class commute. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s focus on affordability, subway riders will see improved service and drivers will pay a significantly lower toll. This compromise is the right path forward for Brooklyn”

Assemblymember Tony Simone said, “I applaud Governor Hochul for bringing congestion pricing online at this pivotal moment for our transit system. There is not, has never been and never will be, a substitute for the funding promised through congestion pricing. Mass transit is the backbone of our city and state, which are the economic engine for the nation. This funding is critical to making our system fully accessible, improving service, delivering the infrastructure to increase residential density to combat the housing crisis, create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, and induce billions of dollars of investment.”