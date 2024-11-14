Telfair County, GA (November 14, 2024) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is seeking information from the public that will aid in the investigation into the death of 25-year-old Devin Jeter, of Scottsdale, GA. Jeter’s body was found in the Ocmulgee River near Lumber City, GA.



On November 11, 2024, at about 12:55 p.m., a local fisherman discovered a body at a boat landing along the Ocmulgee River. Responding to the discovery, Telfair County Sheriff Sim Davidson requested GBI assistance in the investigation. The deceased was soon identified as Jeter, who had been reported missing by his family to the Atlanta Police Department three days earlier on November 8.



Jeter was last known to be at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport on the night of November 7, where he rented a 2024 silver Jeep Compass with Florida license plate EWAG47. He was reportedly headed to Jacksonville, FL, where he was stationed in the U.S. Navy. When Jeter didn’t show up for work the next day, his co-workers alerted his family, prompting them to report him missing.



An autopsy conducted at the GBI Coastal Crime Lab found no apparent injuries; however, investigators are awaiting further forensic tests to provide further insights. Meanwhile, the rented Jeep Compass has not yet been located.



The GBI is urging anyone who may have seen Jeter or the silver Jeep Compass between Atlanta and Lumber City to come forward. Any information, no matter how small, could be vital in solving this case. Contact the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988, or share tips anonymously via the GBI’s tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at GBI’s tip submission page, or through the “See Something, Send Something” mobile app.