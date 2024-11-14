Hylant Announces Three New Hires to M&A and Transaction Solutions Team

Hylant expands M&A team with three key hires, enhancing expertise in deal value optimization, risk management and transactional insurance solutions.

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hylant is excited to announce the addition of three new team members, enhancing our capacity to assist private equity firms, privately held companies and family offices in maximizing the value of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures.

Lee Jones, Managing Director of Growth, comes to Hylant with over 25 years of capital raising and organization skills.

Andrew Karp, Managing Director of Growth, brings over seven years of operations experience.

Sarah Macke, Managing Director – Due Diligence, offers 15 years of human capital and employee health and welfare operations and deal due diligence experience.

These professionals will work closely with deal teams to provide tailored strategies and tools that effectively manage potential risks, protect investments and optimize financial returns for our clients.

Additionally, the expanded team will enhance our capability to assist private equity sponsors and their deal teams in securing transactional risk insurance. This essential coverage allows for the transfer of deal risks to third-party insurers, providing our clients with greater confidence and protection in high-stakes transactions.

“Our team’s growth underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional services and solutions that meet the specific needs of private equity and investment-focused clients,” said Kip Irle, Global Mergers and Acquisitions and Transaction Solutions Leader. “By deepening our expertise and focus, we aim to support deal teams in achieving outstanding results while safeguarding their investments with a sophisticated, risk-sensitive approach.”

About Hylant

Hylant is among the largest privately held insurance brokers in the United States, renowned for both expertise and high-touch service. Since 1935, Hylant has helped clients identify and address risk-related challenges before they become unmanageable by delivering solutions unique to their circumstances.

Hylant offers comprehensive risk management consultation, alternative risk financing services, business insurance brokerage, employee benefits brokerage and consultation, small business insurance and personal insurance services. Hylant provides solutions locally, nationally, and internationally.

