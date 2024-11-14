Global climate activists rally at Baku’s Olympic stadium with bold “Pay Up!” message

Global climate activists today gathered at Baku’s Olympic stadium —the venue for the United Nations climate talks— to urge world leaders to commit to a new, ambitious climate finance deal. The message “Pay Up!” unfolded across the stadium seats, in perfect sight from the COP29 presidency offices located on the opposite side of the arena.

COP29 has been dubbed the “finance COP” because setting a new goal for global climate finance and laying out a plan for achieving it is the big battleground issue. Activists and civil society organizations call for the new goal to drastically increase from its present $100 billion a year to $5 trillion a year in climate debt and reparations and to protect communities facing the worst impacts of the crisis.

“As communities in the Global South bear the brunt of climate disasters, it’s past time for the Global North to pay their share —without saddling us with more loans and debt,” said Marinel Ubaldo, a Make Rich Polluters Pay activist and delegate from the Philippines. “Real climate action means financing solutions that uplift, empower, and sustain our communities, free from the chains of fossil fuels and debt traps.”

Global climate policy experts underscore this year’s conference as one of the most critical since COP26 in 2021.Without more ambitious and urgent action, the world could warm by a terrifying 3.1°C by the end of the century.

Activists are also calling to make rich polluters pay through taxes on fossil fuel-intensive industries and the super-rich. Fifty of the world’s richest billionaires emit more carbon pollution through their investments, private jets and yachts in 90 minutes than the average person does in their lifetime.

“The world needs leaders who are committed to justice and fairness; this starts with honoring climate finance commitments, taxing the super-rich, phasing out fossil fuels, and holding polluters accountable,” Ubaldo added. “The climate crisis doesn’t pause for politics or profit —it demands swift, decisive, and equitable action now.”

