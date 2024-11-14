Governor Kotek Announces Multnomah County Circuit Court Vacancy

Governor Tina Kotek announced today that she is accepting applications for a judicial vacancy on the Multnomah County Circuit Court created by the upcoming resignation of Judge Thomas M. Ryan. The Governor thanks Judge Ryan for his dedicated judicial service and announced that she will fill the position by appointment. Judge Ryan’s resignation takes effect November 30, 2024.

Interested applicants should address their completed Appellate Courts Judicial Interest Form to Richard A. Lane, General Counsel, Office of the Governor, and email (no mail or hand delivery) those completed forms to Shevaun Gutridge at shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov. Forms must be received by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2024.

Governor Kotek fills judicial vacancies based on merit. She encourages applications from lawyers with a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences.

ORS 3.041 and 3.050 provide that at the time of appointment to the court, the candidate must be a citizen of the United States, a resident of Oregon, and a member of the Oregon State Bar. In addition, ORS 3.041(2) requires the vacancy to be filled by a person who is a resident of or has a principal office in the judicial district or an adjacent judicial district.

For questions about the appointment process, or to request an interest form, contact Shevaun Gutridge at 503-378-6246 or shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov.

The judicial interest form is also available online.

Please note that the judicial interest form has been updated as of October 8, 2024.