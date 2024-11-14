For Immediate Release:

November 14, 2024

Contact:

Laura Rose Clawson, Chief of Public Affairs

Laura.roseclawson@ks.gov

Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission to Hold Last Meeting of 2024

TOPEKA – The Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission will hold its last public meeting of 2024 on Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Great Plains Nature Center in Wichita. The meeting will begin at noon and continue until all agenda items are addressed.

Attendees can participate in person or virtually. Instructions for joining via Zoom, phone, or live streaming are available HERE under “Instructions to Participate in Virtual Meeting.”

The meeting will open with a public hearing, during which commissioners will vote on the following regulations:

K.A.R. 115-25-8 Elk 25-Series Regulations This regulation change establishes a firearm season from Jan. 1-31, 2025, in Fort Riley.

K.A.R. 115-25-9a Military Deer Seasons This regulation change establishes the deer season for the military subunits for the 2024-2025 season. Fort Riley Whitetail Antlerless-only Firearm: Nov. 29-Dec. 1, 2024 Fort Riley Firearm: Dec. 14-22, 2024 Fort Leavenworth Firearm: Nov. 16-17, Nov. 23-24, Nov. 28-Dec. 1, Dec. 7-8, and Dec. 14-15, 2024 Fort Leavenworth Extended Firearm Whitetail Antlerless-only: Jan. 1-19, 2025 Fort Leavenworth Extended Archery Whitetail Antlerless-only: Jan. 20-31, 2025 Smoky Hill Air National Guard Firearm: Dec. 4-15, 2024



Following the public hearing, commissioners will take comments on non-agenda items, receive updates on the agency’s fiscal status, and hear a legislative briefing.

Commissioners will then listen to a general discussion covering furbearer regulations.

Workshop session items—items that may voted on in the future—will then be discussed, including:

K.A.R. 115-25-7 Antelope; open season, bag limit and permits

K.A.R. 115-25-8 Elk; open season, bag limit and permits

Deer 25-series Big Game Regulations

Big Game 4-series Permanent Regulations

Five-year Review of Threatened, Endangered, and Species in Need of Conservation Lists

The meeting will conclude with an additional opportunity for public comment on non-agenda items.

The complete agenda and briefing book, which includes proposed regulation changes, can be downloaded HERE.

An interpreter for the hearing impaired can be requested by calling the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at 1-800-432-0698. Individuals with disabilities may request other accommodations by contacting the Commission secretary at (620) 672-0702.

The next commission meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at the Fossil Creek Hotel in Russell.

