New Legislature to Meet Starting November 25

CANADA, November 14 - Released on November 14, 2024

Premier Scott Moe today announced that the first session of the new Legislative Assembly will begin on Monday, November 25 - exactly four weeks following the provincial general election.

"Saskatchewan people elected a government with a mandate for a strong economy and a bright future, but we also know that many people voted for change and we will deliver both," Moe said. "The new Legislature provides an opportunity for a new beginning, and we won't waste any time getting to work on the priorities of residents."

The fall sitting is expected to last two weeks, which will allow for debate and passage of the Throne Speech and introduction of several pieces of legislation, including bills required to fulfill the government's campaign commitments.

"We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to govern for all residents regardless of who they voted for," Moe said. "Saskatchewan people can expect to see some very specific goals that will drive some much-needed improvements in the areas of health care and education, while also implementing the affordability measures and the economic growth initiatives we have committed to."

The session will begin with the election of the Speaker in the morning followed by the Lieutenant Governor delivering the Throne Speech in the afternoon.

