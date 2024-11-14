Xentra Auto Expands Premium Car Care Services to New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia

Xentra Auto expands its trusted car care services to meet growing demand in New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia, offering quality and convenience

By entering these new markets, we can serve more customers who care about both great car care and ease of use.” — Kevin Owusu, CEO of Xentra Auto

NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xentra Auto, a leading provider of high-quality automotive care services, is excited to announce its expansion into New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia, bringing top-tier automotive maintenance and detailing services to customers across the tri-state area.

This expansion represents a significant milestone in Xentra Auto’s mission to deliver exceptional car care services with a commitment to reliability, convenience, and superior customer service.

The demand for accessible and professional automotive care has grown, especially in urban areas where vehicle maintenance often takes a back seat due to busy lifestyles. Xentra Auto aims to address this need by offering a full range of car care solutions, including detailed cleaning, maintenance, and specialty services for both individual and fleet vehicles.

The company has established a reputation for excellence in automotive care in other regions, and this expansion reflects its commitment to providing these services to an even larger customer base.

“Our goal has always been to set a new standard in car care services,” said Kevin Owusu, CEO of Xentra Auto.

“Expanding into the New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia markets allows us to reach more customers who value quality and convenience. We’re looking forward to serving this vibrant community and maintaining their vehicles at the highest standards.”

With the expansion, Xentra Auto has tailored its service offerings to meet the specific needs of urban drivers, including on-demand service options and eco-friendly cleaning solutions. Xentra Auto’s professional team of automotive technicians is equipped to handle a wide array of vehicle types, ensuring each client receives personalized care tailored to their car’s specific needs.

For more information about Xentra Auto’s services or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.autoxentra.com or contact us through our dedicated service line at 205-418-2592.

About Xentra Auto

Xentra Auto is dedicated to redefining automotive care with services that emphasize quality, convenience, and customer satisfaction. From routine maintenance to specialized detailing, Xentra Auto is a trusted name in the industry, committed to keeping vehicles in pristine condition across the East Coast.

Contact:

Kevin Owusu

CEO

Xentra Auto

Phone: 205-418-2592

Email: ceokevin@autoxentra.com

Website: www.autoxentra.com

See What People Have To Say About Xentra Auto Through Live Reviews Here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.