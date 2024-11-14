Labor Agreement with New York State Troopers Ratified

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the ratification of three-year labor contract agreements with two units represented by the Police Benevolent Association of the New York State Troopers, Inc. serving members of the New York State Police. The Troopers Unit includes more than 3,100 Troopers in the Division of State Police who are responsible for road patrol and law enforcement in rural areas, and for operations at the various State Police stations. The Commissioned Officer/Non-Commissioned Officer Unit includes more than 830 officers in the ranks of majors, captains, lieutenants and various levels of sergeants who are responsible for supervising troopers and investigators, also in the Division of State Police. The agreements, which run until March 31, 2026, won the approval of 82 percent of Troopers Unit members who cast ballots and 87 percent of Commissioned Officer/Non-Commissioned Officer Unit members who cast ballots.

“These labor agreements with the PBA of New York State Troopers reflect our commitment to affordability and guaranteeing that the fearless members of the Troopers Unit and the Commissioned Officer/Non-Commissioned Officer Unit are compensated fairly for their dedication to serve and protect their fellow New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “I appreciate the partnership of the PBA of New York State Troopers’ leadership throughout negotiations and thank its membership for their professionalism and courage in keeping New Yorkers safe.”

Both ratified contracts include raises in each year of the agreement consistent with other recently negotiated agreements. In addition, the contracts include other increases in compensation such as a lump sum bonus and up to 12 weeks of fully paid parental leave. The contracts also include changes in the health insurance program that will encourage in-network employee utilization and help control health insurance costs.

The contract vote was, for the first time, conducted electronically, part of the PBA’s ongoing efforts to professionalize the union and improve member services.

New York State Troopers PBA President Charles W. Murphy said, “With this contract, New York State both recognizes the tireless work of our current Troopers and sends a message to New Yorkers that the State is committed to fairness for those who join our ranks. In speaking with our colleagues across the Northeast and the nation, we know paid parental leave and other benefits in this contract set a new model that other states must replicate to retain and recruit the best of the best. We look forward to continuing our work protecting and serving all New Yorkers.”