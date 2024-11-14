MDA Offers Grants to Expand Access to Fresh Foods

To expand Minnesotans’ access to fresh and culturally appropriate foods, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has opened applications for its Good Food Access Program (GFAP) Equipment and Physical Improvement Grant.

The GFAP grant helps grocery stores and small food retailers purchase equipment or make physical improvements that will allow them to increase the availability of and access to affordable, nutritious, and culturally appropriate foods (including produce) for underserved communities in low- and moderate-income areas. The agency will award up to $935,000 in this round of funding, and applicants may request between $5,000 and $75,000 for their projects.

Examples of eligible projects include the purchase and installation costs of items like shelving, coolers, and freezers; mobile food markets; permanent infrastructure at farmers’ markets; or architectural work. Projects that demonstrate positive economic and health impacts on underserved communities will be prioritized for funding.

To be eligible, applicants must be located in or serve a census tract designated as a food desert or must serve a substantial subpopulation — such as the aging population, those living with a disability, or those in a low- or moderate-income census tract — who have low supermarket access. Tribal entities and organizations that serve Native American tribal communities are also eligible and encouraged to apply.

Applications are due by 4 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, January 16, 2025. For full eligibility requirements and details of the application process, review the request for proposal (RFP) found on the GFAP Equipment and Physical Improvement Grant webpage.

###

Media Contact

Allen Sommerfeld, MDA Communications

651-201-6185

Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us