Reservist breaks language barrier to become crew chief

Senior Airman Hector Jimenez watched a C-5M Super Galaxy take off the runway here this fall.

The 512th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief played a key part in launching the aircraft, having performed preflight inspections and marshalled the plane.

“It feels good to see an aircraft take off and know that I helped with that,” he said. “It’s a unique experience you get to see if you’re in the Air Force.”

Jimenez’s journey to this point was not a short one, and it took perseverance for him to accomplish his goal.

The Airman, who was born in the Carribean and went to high school in Puerto Rico, primarily spoke Spanish growing up. He did not have the necessary English competency to join the military after high school, so he had to put his dream on hold. He built a career as a diesel technician but never lost his desire to serve. He worked on improving his English and was finally able to join the military in 2023 at the age of 39.

“I got into the military later in the game, but I don’t regret it.” he said. “I enjoy putting in the work and getting the job done.”

Air Force crew chiefs are responsible for the day-to-day maintenance of aircraft. This includes multiple inspections, repairs, troubleshooting, maintenance record keeping and launching and recovering aircraft.

Tech. Sgt. William Skeeter, a 512th AMXS crew chief, is one of the people training Jimenez and he said he has been a great student.

“He is a good worker, easy to talk to and train,” Skeeter said. “Training can be repetitive at times. It’s a fun experience with someone who is motivated and retains stuff. He has a desire to learn about the aircraft; and, with his civilian background, I’m able to go more in depth with him.”

Jimenez said he couldn’t ask for a better team to be a part of.

“That’s the whole ball game,” he said. “You need people with the knowledge and the drive to teach. They are right on point, and they are great at helping me out.”

Much like the aircraft that Jimenez launched his mission in the Air Force Reserve is just beginning.

“Becoming a reservist is the best decision I’ve ever made,” he said. “It’s a never-ending learning experience where something new always comes up. I hope to be around for a long time.”