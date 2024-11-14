New energy efficiency project lights the way for Kenya’s schools

The project is a collaboration with Sustainable Energy for All , a UN-hosted initiative, and Kenya’s Ministry of Education. It is part of a larger effort by Kenya to improve energy efficiency, which is a key component of the country’s plans to expand access to affordable renewable power.

Nyakundi says to save money, his school switches off its inefficient incandescent lights at 10 p.m. depriving students of valuable studying time. “Right now, lack of light is a limiting factor, both in the evenings and in the mornings,” says Nyakundi, who wants to work in healthcare when he graduates.

Workers install new high-efficiency LED lights at the Menengai boarding school in Nakuru, Kenya. Credit: UNEP/Eugene Kaiga

“Energy efficiency is one of the fastest and most cost-effective ways to improve living standards and counter climate change globally and it does not require fundamental changes to existing energy systems,” says John Christensen, Director of the UNEP Copenhagen Climate Centre.

Data from the International Energy Agency suggests that energy efficiency globally could deliver 40 per cent of the emissions cuts necessary to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change, which aims to keep global warming well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels. At COP28 Dubai last year, governments pledged to double the global average annual rate of energy efficiency improvements every year until 2030. UNEP’s Emissions Gap Report 2024 also highlighted the need for countries to outline in their Nationally Determined Contributions how they plan to achieve these energy efficiency improvements.

Embracing energy efficiency – and LED lights in particular – could pay big dividends in countries struggling to power their schools. Globally, 25 per cent of primary schools and about 15 per cent of secondary schools lack access to electricity, affecting 186 million children, says the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF). Even in schools with electricity, inefficient lighting means many struggle to afford electricity bills, resulting in outages.

Lighting is responsible for about half of electricity consumption in Kenya’s schools, found an analysis by the UNEP Copenhagen Climate Centre. That is largely due to the proliferation of florescent and incandescent lights. Credit: UNEP/Eugene Kaiga

Lighting is responsible for about half of electricity consumption in Kenya’s schools, according to an analysis by the UNEP Copenhagen Climate Centre. That is largely due to a reliance on incandescent bulbs, which have a filament that is heated until it glows, and fluorescent lighting, which generates gas from atomic collisions. Both those processes are inefficient compared to LED lighting, which passes an electrical current through a microchip, illuminating tiny light sources.

In Kenyan schools, LEDs are freeing up resources that can be reinvested in other needs, such as schoolbooks, sports equipment, and teacher training.

Menegai High School’s principal, John Ngunyi, said the switch to LEDs, which began in September, will benefit more than 2500 students.