Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,808 in the last 365 days.

Beauty Campaign Photographer Courtney Dailey Expands Services with Creative Direction Certification Course

Stem Cell Serum KATE SOMERVILLE

Stem Cell Serum KATE SOMERVILLE

Courtney Dailey Beauty Photography Skincare

Courtney Dailey Beauty Photography Skincare

Courtney Dailey Floral Skincare

Courtney Dailey Beauty Photography Floral Skincare

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Courtney Dailey, renowned beauty campaign photographer, is excited to announce that she will now be offering creative direction services to her clients. Dailey has recently completed a creative direction certification course led by esteemed Creative Director, Lisa Savage, and is eager to apply her new skills to her photography work.

Dailey's decision to expand her services comes from a desire to provide a more comprehensive and well-rounded experience for her clients. With her background in photography and now her certification in creative direction, she will be able to offer a unique perspective and approach to her projects.

This will not only elevate the quality of her work but also provide a more cohesive and impactful final product for her clients.

Savage, an award winning and highly respected Creative Director in the industry, has worked with top brands and celebrities, making her the perfect mentor for Dailey. Through this course, Dailey has gained a deeper understanding of the creative process, from concept development to execution, and is now equipped with the skills to guide and lead a team towards a successful campaign.

Dailey's new creative direction services will be available immediately for all her clients. With her unique eye for beauty and now her expertise in creative direction, she is ready to take on new challenges and bring fresh ideas to the table.

This expansion of services is a testament to Dailey's commitment to constantly improving and evolving as a creative professional. For more information on Courtney Dailey and her services, please visit her website or follow her on social media.

Contact:

Courtney Dailey
Email: info@courtneydaileyphotography.com
Website: www.courtneydaileyphotography.com
Social Media: @courtneydaileyphotography

C Dailey Croll
Wondergloss Creative
+1 323-447-4176
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Beauty Campaign Photographer Courtney Dailey Expands Services with Creative Direction Certification Course

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more