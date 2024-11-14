Conference on media freedom in the OSCE Region: Strengthening media freedom for resilient and vibrant democracies in the digital age

VIENNA, 14 November, 2024 – A conference on media freedom in the OSCE region will take place in Vienna on 22 November. It is being organized by the Maltese Chairpersonship of the OSCE, in collaboration with the Office of the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media and the 3CL Foundation.

This high-level event will delve into the critical role of free, independent, and pluralistic media in strengthening democratic institutions and enhancing security across the OSCE region. The conference will address key challenges to media freedom, including the safety of journalists, the rise of disinformation, and the rapidly changing digital landscape.

The agenda will feature three key sessions. The first will focus on the safety of journalists, addressing the pressing issue of impunity for crimes committed against them, with particular emphasis on the challenges faced by women journalists and those reporting from conflict zones. The second session will explore the complexities of misinformation and disinformation in the digital age, discussing strategies to combat these challenges while fostering a healthy and vibrant online information space. Finally, the third session will engage youth in shaping the future of journalism, emphasizing resilience and innovation in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Media representatives interested in covering the event are invited to complete the registration form and send it to oscechair2024@gov.mt no later than Wednesday, 20 November 2024. Photography and filming will only be allowed during the opening session.