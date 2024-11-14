Fish CIty Grill and Half Shells to Debut the 'Mystic Mermaid’

The Mystic Mermaid is a proprietary oyster available only at Fish City Grill and Half Shells locations.

Acclaimed seafood destinations will launch proprietary oyster on Nov. 19

The launch of the Mystic Mermaid allows us to create a truly unique experience for our diners.” — Lovett Bayne, Co-CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 19, seafood lovers will have a new reason to flock to their local Fish City Grill or Half Shells location. The acclaimed restaurants, which are known for providing great seafood and made-from-scratch recipes at affordable prices, have worked with Cape Cod Oyster Company, New England’s premier oyster farmers, to launch the Mystic Mermaid, a proprietary oyster available only at Fish City Grill and Half Shells.These unique, signature oysters come from Osterville, Massachusetts, on the south side of Cape Cod. Raised within 150 yards of Nantucket Sound, these oysters have a heavy brine (27 ppt. salinity) on the front end with a sweet aftertaste. The farming method used to grow the Mystic Mermaid, which includes a FlipFarm nursery with a natural-bottom plant finish, helps to create a deep cup and a heavy shell in which the tasty bivalves can grow. Each of these oysters is 3 to 3½” inches in length.Mystic Mermaid Oysters will be available beginning Nov. 19 for $21 per half-dozen and $42 per dozen. They will be served with a delicious cucumber-citrus mignonette created by Executive Chef Molly Winkler to pair perfectly with the briny, sweet flavors of the oyster.Co-CEO Lovett Bayne sees the launch of the Mystic Mermaid as fulfilling the restaurant’s ongoing promise to customers.“While we’ve had a robust oyster program since we opened in 1994, the launch of the Mystic Mermaid allows us to create a truly unique experience for our diners,” Bayne said. “There is a real mystique surrounding seafood, and giving our customers the opportunity to sample the finest of East Coast oysters in a way unavailable anywhere else allows us to celebrate and honor the appeal and allure of fresh seafood.”Mystic Mermaid is the perfect name for the restaurant’s custom oyster, not only because of the team’s commitment to exceptional seafood but also because of the beautiful mermaid murals created by noted artist Nataliya Plambeck in many of the Fish City Grill and Half Shells location.Farming since 1983, Cape Cod Oyster Company is one of the largest oyster growers in New England. Known for its commitment to sustainability and traceability, its oysters are sourced from well-managed hatcheries, responsibly produced and harvested.“As a family-owned business with a real pride in providing exceptional seafood, we’re honored to have been selected by the team at Fish City Grill to elevate their oyster experience,” said Cape Cod Oyster Company founder Al Suprenant. “They represent the type of honest, ethical business partners we seek when sharing our oysters.”Each Fish City Grill and Half Shells restaurant will serve a rotating variety of raw oysters in addition to the Mystic Mermaid. Additionally, the restaurants regularly serve various other oyster dishes, such as oyster nachos and chargrilled oysters.What: Mystic Mermaid oysters at Fish City Grill and Half ShellsVisit your local Fish City Grill or Half Shells to experience this exceptional East Coast oyster, served with a cucumber-citrus mignonette.When: Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024Where: All Fish City Grill and Half Shells locations Dallas/Fort Worth AreaAllen – Watters CreekBurlesonDallas – Lake HighlandsDallas – Preston/RoyalFlower MoundRichardson – CityLineSouthlakeMansfieldWaxahachieHalf Shells – PlanoHalf Shells – Snider PlazaProsperAustin AreaGeorgetownHouston AreaHalf Shells – KatyPearlandSugar LandSan Antonio AreaNorthwoodsCulebraSouth RimAlamo HeightsWacoFloridaLakelandArkansasRogersOklahomaEdmondInfo: Visit www.fishcitygrill.com ABOUT FISH CITY GRILL AND HALF SHELLSFish City Grills and Half Shells are neighborhood seafood joints serving great seafood and cocktails in a comfortable, casual setting. Our tagline says it all; “Friendly folks. Serious Seafood.” We are equally proud of our company culture and the personal relationships we have with our Team Members, our Customers and our neighborhoods.Fish City Grill and Half Shells have 23 locations throughout Texas, Arkansas, Florida and Oklahoma with more to come!

