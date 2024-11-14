Celebrating Disability History Month 2024

Disability History Month (14 November – 20 December), is a chance to raise awareness of disabled people’s histories, identities and rights, as well as to advocate for real, long-lasting change.

The number of disabled people in the workplace has increased in recent years, with 5.1 million disabled people in employment in Q2 2023, an overall increase of 2.2 million since the same quarter in 2013.

There has been an increase in the proportion of disabled solicitors, from 3% in 2015 to 6% in 2023.

We welcome and celebrate the progress made but we continue to push for change and progress, because, like you, we believe that a diverse and inclusive profession is a resilient one.

Throughout the month, we’ll share the stories of disabled solicitors – their journey into law and experiences in the profession. We’ll also highlight the barriers disabled solicitors face and the practical steps you, your firm or organisation can take to make change.

This year we will be sharing new guidance on disability terminology and language, which will explore how you can make sure the language you use to speak about disability and disabled peoples is respectful and appropriate.

Our Disabled Solicitor's Network Committee chair, Reena Parmar, said:

“When it comes to disability and neurodiversity, people are often so worried about saying the wrong thing that they avoid the topic completely and thus do not talk about the issues. This hampers inclusion, because without dialogue we cannot remove the many barriers we face with getting in, staying in and progressing in the legal profession.

"We hope this guidance, by explaining terminology and advising what is generally acceptable, will help people feel more empowered to talk openly about disability and neurodiversity in the workplace.

"However, I cannot stress enough that self-identification (and the language that relates to that) is a hugely personal matter, and everyone should respect how a disabled or neurodivergent person prefers to talk about themselves. When in doubt, simply ask the person you are speaking to, in a kind and respectful way, about their personal terminology and language preferences.”

Explore our existing guidance:

Discover some stories of disabled solicitors:

Across the month, we’ll be working with and providing speakers for:

Bates Wells

Clifford Chance

Freeths

Gateley

Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA)

Stewarts

University of Westminster

Watson, Farley & Williams

Events will focus on topics such as terminology, lived experiences, ADHD, assistive technology and students’ transition from education to work.