Phaedrus Engineering Selected to Present Groundbreaking Panel on Foresight and Systems Engineering at SXSW 2025

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phaedrus Engineering, a leader in combining systems engineering and strategic foresight, is thrilled to announce its selection for the prestigious SXSW 2025 conference. The panel, titled "From Bullet Points to Belief: Rapid Foresight Prototyping," will be presented by Dr. Jake Sotiriadis, Executive Director of Global Foresight and Strategy, and Cyndi Coon, CEO of Applied Futures Lab. This interactive session promises to bring a transformative, hands-on experience to attendees.

The session is scheduled to take place at SXSW in Austin, Texas, and will introduce a new model of rapid foresight prototyping, a method that merges strategic foresight with systems engineering to help organizations envision and construct their desired futures.

"At Phaedrus, we’re not just thinking about the future; we’re engineering it," said Dr. Jake Sotiriadis. "This panel is an invitation for leaders to reimagine their approach to strategy by blending cutting-edge foresight with robust engineering practices. We’re showing the world that it’s possible to take visionary ideas and turn them into tangible outcomes."

Phaedrus Engineering CEO Alex Ruiz emphasized the company’s commitment to innovation: "Our selection for SXSW 2025 underscores Phaedrus Engineering’s leadership in merging systems engineering with strategic foresight. We’re excited to showcase how this combination can empower organizations to navigate complexity and seize new opportunities. At Phaedrus, we don’t just anticipate the future—we are actively building it."

The panel will explore how the combined disciplines of foresight and systems engineering can empower organizations to proactively shape their futures in a fast-evolving global landscape. Unlike traditional strategy sessions that stay at the theoretical level, Phaedrus Engineering’s approach brings a practical, scalable, and actionable framework that transforms complex scenarios into achievable plans.

