CASA DE CAMPO ANNOUNCES STAR-STUDDED DECEMBER LINEUP AS 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS CONTINUE

Multi-Grammy Winner Carlos Vives, Electronic Music Icons DIPLO & HUGEL Headline Spectacular Month of Entertainment

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Casa de Campo Resort & Villas , the Caribbean’s premier luxury destination, is set to elevate its 50th anniversary celebrations with a spectacular lineup of globally acclaimed artists in December. Building on the excitement of its October anniversary kickoff, Casa de Campo will host a series of headline events at its historic Altos de Chavón Amphitheater, featuring Latin music superstar Carlos Vives, international DJ sensations DIPLO and HUGEL, and a culminating New Year’s Eve bash at Minitas Beach.Carlos Vives to Headline December at Altos de ChavónIn a concert event produced by Eduardo Duran/ED Live Events, Carlos Vives, fresh from his recognition as the 2024 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year™, will perform at Altos de Chavón on December 7, 2024. The 18-time Latin GRAMMYand two-time GRAMMYwinner is celebrated for his groundbreaking fusion of vallenato with pop and rock, revolutionizing Latin music. Altos de Chavón, renowned for hosting iconic performances, including Frank Sinatra's legendary 1982 “Concert for the Americas,” provides a fitting backdrop for Vives as he performs timeless hits like "La Gota Fría," "La Tierra Del Olvido," and "Volví A Nacer.""Welcoming Carlos Vives in such a pivotal year, where he's been honored as Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year, reinforces our commitment to world-class entertainment and cultural enrichment,” said Jason Kycek, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing/ CMO. "His performance at Altos de Chavón will be a defining moment in our 50th anniversary celebrations, blending his legacy with ours in an unforgettable experience."ASTRAL: A Celebration of Music Wonder – December 27Launching the resort’s New Year festivities, DIPLO and HUGEL will light up Altos de Chavón on December 27, bringing their electrifying sets to this storied venue. DIPLO, an award-winning producer known for hits like "Lean On" and "Where Are Ü Now," will headline with his unmistakable energy. He will be joined by HUGEL, the French DJ sensation recognized for his Latin-inspired house music, including hits "I Adore You" and "Stay High." This exclusive event, produced by Gamal Haché, promises a unique Mediterranean-inspired celebration, with a special discount for Banreservas Mastercard holders. Tickets are available starting November at UepaTickets.com.New Year's Eve CelebrationsCasa de Campo presents two distinct New Year's Eve experiences: a beachfront celebration at Minitas Beach featuring international performer Victor Porfidio, Miami's Joe Maz, and Dominican talent Gian D'Alessandro, while Genesis Nightclub hosts South American sensation Sistek. Known for his performances at Lollapalooza and Creamfields, and recent support for Kygo's Chile tour, Sistek brings his signature afro house sound alongside opening acts JARP and Manny Guzman.Special Room Packages for 50th Anniversary EventsTo commemorate this milestone season, Casa de Campo offers exclusive room packages for guests attending these historic performances. Packages include luxury accommodations with proximity to the Altos de Chavón Amphitheater and VIP amenities, ensuring guests can fully immerse themselves in the anniversary celebrations. To book, visit www.casadecampo.com.do New Connections to Casa de CampoIn a move that further elevates the destination's accessibility, American Airlines returns to La Romana International Airport with daily nonstop service from Miami beginning December 5, 2024. The airport, mere five minutes from Casa de Campo's gates, welcomes both commercial and private aircraft.CARLOS VIVES CONCERT DETAILS:Date: December 07, 2024Venue: Altos de Chavón Amphitheater at Casa de Campo Resort & VillasTime: Doors Open at 6:00 p.m Show: 9:00 p.m.Tickets: available at Uepa Tickets.com ASTRAL: A CELEBRATION OF MUSIC WONDER featuring DIPLO & HUGEL:Date: December 27th, 2024Venue: Altos de Chavón AmphitheaterTickets: Available starting November 7th at uepatickets.comSpecial Offer: 10% discount for Banreservas Mastercard cardholders (limited time)Table Reservations: 809-222-4463 / 809-523-8077 / 849-710-6454 / 809-224-0737Email: gteoficinasvoc@ccampo.com.doThe event is proudly sponsored by Banreservas, Ron Brugal, Mastercard, and Cerveza Corona.NEW YEAR'S EVE BEACH PARTY AT MINITAS BEACH:Date: December 31st, 2024Venue: Playa Minitas, Casa de CampoPerformance: Victor Porfidio, Joe Maz And Gian D'alessandroTime: Doors Open at 11 p.m.Features: Open BarTable Reservations: 809.705.5555 Mr. Jean Pierre BassaTickets: Available at Peperoni Restaurant, La MarinaNEW YEAR'S EVE AT GENESIS NIGHTCLUB:Date: December 31st, 2024Venue: Discoteca Génesis, Altos de ChavónHeadliner: SistekAdditionally: JARP and Manny GuzmanTickets and Tables: https://posh.vip/e/nye-2024-ft-sistek?t=orromm Note: Exclusive to Casa de Campo guests and residents. 21+. Right of admission reserved.For more information about the concert and special accommodation packages, please visit www.casadecampo.com.do or follow @casadecampodr on Instagram and Casa de Campo Facebook .###About Casa de Campo Resort & VillasCasa de Campo Resort & Villas offers unforgettable experiences with 7,000 acres of adventure. Offering 63 holes of exceptional golf on three courses including the #1 course in the Caribbean, Teeth of the Dog, and Dye Fore and The Links courses each designed by the legendary architect Pete Dye. The resort also offers a world-class Golf Learning Center highlighted by Trackman technology. These amenities are complemented by spacious hotel rooms, suites, and luxury villas. Expertly prepared cuisine from around the world, a 370-slip Marina & Yacht Club, Polo & Equestrian Club, the Casa de Campo Racquet Center, 245-acre Shooting Club and Altos de Chavon – an artisan’s village modeled after a 16th century Mediterranean city – are other on-property highlights.Getting There: La Romana International Airport (LRM) is five minutes from Casa de Campo and caters to private jet service from around the globe. A short drive from the resort, Punta Cana (PUJ) and Santo Domingo (SDQ)

