Southeast Climate & Energy Network launches program to support disadvantaged communities in accessing sustainable funds

SUNRISE , FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southeast Climate & Energy Network Launches Program to Support Disadvantaged Communities in Accessing Funding for Sustainable Development

The Southeast Climate & Energy Network (SCEN) is proud to announce the launch of the Gulf South Mobilization Hub Program, a new initiative dedicated to empowering disadvantaged and historically marginalized communities in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. SCEN's newest program will provide comprehensive support to local nonprofits and governments to navigate and secure essential funding for sustainable development and resilience-building projects.

Bridging Partnerships to Drive Sustainable Growth and Resiliency

The Gulf South Mobilization Hub will serve as a coordinating, outreach, and training entity that connects grant applicants with key stakeholders and technical experts. By leveraging SCEN’s extensive member network and regional expertise to break down barriers to funding, SCEN can help ensuring that communities have access to the resources and knowledge required to bring their development goals to fruition.

“At SCEN, we believe that empowering communities to achieve their sustainability goals is essential for creating a resilient future in the Southeast,” said Alexander Easdale, Executive Director at SCEN. “This program is designed to close gaps in funding access, providing the training, partnerships, and technical support communities need to secure critical resources.”

Building a Pathway for Community-Led Sustainable Development

The Gulf South Mobilization Hub is designed to address long-standing challenges in accessing grants and other funding resources that many disadvantaged communities face. By fostering partnerships and providing direct application assistance, SCEN is committed to helping local organizations and governments overcome these barriers, paving the way for impactful change and sustainable development across the region.



About the Southeast Climate & Energy Network

The Southeast Climate and Energy Network was initially launched as a project of the US Climate Action Network in 2008 and has been an independent network since 2018. With over 75 member organizations, SCEN stands as the largest regional collaborative of clean energy and climate change advocates and organizations from eleven Southeastern states. SCEN envisions the southeast as the leading region for just, equitable and inclusive solutions to the climate crisis.

For more information, refer to https://www.scen-us.org/gulfsouthmobilizationhub

