FEMA Is Hiring in South Carolina! Many Local Opportunities Available

FEMA is hiring in South Carolina to support recovery from Hurricane Helene. A wide range of skills and expertise are needed.

Civil Rights Specialist

Disability Integration Advisor

Environmental And Historic Preservation Environmental Compliance Specialist Environmental Floodplain Specialist Environmental Specialist Historic Preservation Specialist

External Affairs Creative Specialist (Writer) Digital Communications Specialist External Affairs Specialist Intergovernmental/Congressional Affairs Specialist Media Relations Specialist Program Liaison Specialist Visual Imaging Specialist

Hazard Mitigation Community Education Outreach Specialist Data Integration Specialist Hazards And Performance Analysis Specialist Insurance Specialist

Information Technology Specialist

Interagency Recovery Coordination Community Assistance Expert Specialist Geospatial Data & Analytics Cell Analyst

Logistics Specialist

Public Assistance Program Delivery Manager (PDMG)



Many FEMA employees began their careers in emergency management by helping their own communities recover from a disaster, as a Local Hire. These temporary positions start as 120-day appointments and may be extended. Benefits include sick leave, health insurance and up to 11 paid annual holidays. Applications are being accepted online.

To see all open positions and to apply, visit USAjobs.gov, type keywords “FEMA, Local Hire” and enter your location as “South Carolina.” Or, you can scan the QR code below.

Detailed information is provided for each position, including pay and benefits. More information about FEMA’s hiring process can be found on FEMA.gov/careers and the Local Hire career path at LocalHire|FEMA.gov.

All applicants must be U.S. citizens and 18 years of age or older. Additional requirements vary by position type.