Goodguys to Wrap Up their 41st Season in Scottsdale, Arizona, with the 27th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals

Goodguys to Wrap Up their 41st Season in Scottsdale with the 27th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals, featuring their Top 12 of the Year winners!

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association will be wrapping up their 2024 event season with the 27th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals, November 22 - 24 in Scottsdale, Arizona. This spectacular event packs the sprawling WestWorld of Scottsdale grounds with over 3,000 classic cars and trucks for three full days of hot rodding happiness to cap off Goodguys 41st season!This is the only Goodguys event where you can see all of the Goodguys’ “Top 12 of the Year” award-winning vehicles on display together. Another exclusive feature to the Southwest Nationals is the excitement and close racing action on the CPP AutoCross track. First are the Duel in the Desert AutoCross Shootouts where the best racers from across the country battle to score the win in five different classes to crown the “King of the Desert” in the Pro-X, Pro, Street Machine, Truck, and Sports Car categories.The action-packed racing and Top 12 of the Year display are just part of the family fun on deck at the Southwest Nationals. Kids will be excited to take part in the Model Car Make N Take and check out the model car display followed by fun games and crafts at the Family Fun Zone. If you’re looking for vintage parts or collectibles, you’re sure to find it while strolling the giant swap meet that runs the length of the show grounds! For new parts, the best manufacturers in the industry pack the show field and giant tent displaying their latest products and have tech experts on hand to chat about your application.The expansive grass polo field will be filled with older classic cars and trucks with special parking areas on Saturday where local professional builder Dean Livermore, of Hot Rods by Dean, will select his Builders Choice Top 10 favorites from the show. On Sunday afternoon, over 80 vehicles that were given a specialty award will parade past the stage to wrap up the weekend, and the Goodguys 2024 season.Don’t miss the final Goodguys event of the year! Friday and Saturday are open to ’99 and older classic cars and trucks with Meguiar’s All American Sunday welcoming all years of American made or powered vehicles. For more event information, to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: http://www.good-guys.com/swn WHAT: Goodguys 27th Speedway Motors Southwest NationalsWHERE: WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260WHEN: November 22 - 24, Friday & Saturday 8am - 5pm, Sunday 8am – 3pmTICKET INFO: Go to www.good-guys.com/swn , Purchase at the gate or onlineMEDIA INFO: Media Requests and Assets

